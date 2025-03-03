Mattel reveals A Minecraft Movie toys and plushes

A Minecraft Movie is set to release in a month from now, and Mojang seems to have gone all in to promote the upcoming live-action film. Mattel just revealed an array of toys and plushes resembling popular characters from the film, making them a great collectible for fans of the game and the movie.

Here's everything you need to know about the A Minecraft Movie toys and plushes revealed by Mattel.

Mattel showcases A Minecraft Movie toys and plushes ahead of the film's theatrical release

Mattel just released an array of toys and plushes based on popular characters from the upcoming A Minecraft movie, a live-action film based on the bestselling sandbox title Minecraft. As part of the collaboration with Mattel, Mojang has launched a line of collectibles that fans can buy from retailers like Target or online from Amazon.

Here are all the toys and items based on A Minecraft Movie that you can purchase:

Steve Action Figure & Accessories, 4-Inch Toy Set

A Well-Crafted Escape Figure Pack With 3 Action Figures & 4 Accessories

Creeper Action Figure & Accessories, 4-Inch Toy Set

Steve Large-Scale Action Figure, 12-Inch Character Collectible

Overworld Encounters Pack With 4 Action Figures & 3 Accessories

Mini Mode Overworld Battle Pack With 7 Mini Action Figures

Click And Switch Sword And Pickaxe Role-Play 2-In-1 Toy

Dennis The Wolf Action Figure & Accessories, 3.25-Inch Toy Set

Food Mode Dennis Plush Interactive Toy With Sounds & Bone Accessory,

Blast Attack Ghast Action Figure Set With Lights, Sounds & More

Creeper Large-Scale Action Figure, 12-Inch Character Collectible

Dennis The Wolf Interactive Plush Toy With Sounds & Moving Mouth,

Skeleton Action Figure & Accessories, 4-Inch Toy

Battle Mode Great Hog Large Action Figure, Lights & Sounds,

Man's Best Wolf Pack With 2 Action Figures & 2 Accessories

Bee Plush Toy, 8-Inch Collectible Soft Doll

Creeper Plush Toy, 8-Inch Collectible Soft Doll

These items are great collectibles and are based on iconic mobs and items representing the world of Minecraft. The Steve action figure is a hot item that became popular recently due to fans being unsettled by its design choice.

Apart from the action figures, the toys made by Mattel also include many figure sets that come with accessories, allowing players to purchase and combine multiple sets to create their own sandbox setting.

Mojang seems to be going all-out to promote A Minecraft Movie, partnering with popular global brands like Doritos, Oreo, and even clothing giant Adidas. Recently, fans also spotted upcoming collaborations with multiplex chains like Fandango and Regal to release a host of themed items such as popcorn buckets, drink cups, plushes, and more.

Also read: Warner Bros. creates A Minecraft Movie website ahead of theatrical release

