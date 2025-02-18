  • home icon
Warner Bros and Mojang are going all-in on Minecraft merch ahead of movie release

By Sayendra Basu
Modified Feb 18, 2025 18:23 GMT
A Minecraft Movie merch
Warner Bros and Mojang have flooded the market with a host of merchandise and unique items (Image via Warner Bros. Pictures)

Warner Bros and Mojang Studios are going full steam in preparation for the much-awaited A Minecraft Movie, which is set to release on April 4, 2025. The live-action film will recreate the popular sandbox title and features a stellar cast comprising Jack Black, Jason Momoa, and Emma Myers, among others. Thus, it comes as no surprise that the producers and developers are going all out to promote its arrival.

Here's all you need to know about the Minecraft merch produced by Warner Bros and Mojang.

Warner Bros and Mojang are flooding the market with Minecraft merch ahead of movie release

The upcoming release of the A Minecraft Movie has seen Warner Bros and Mojang team up to produce a wide array of merch for players/fans. Earlier last year, Mojang announced a collaboration with Oreo that rewarded players with unique merchandise and an AR experience.

Apart from this, Mojang recently collaborated with Doritos. As part of the promotional activities for the upcoming A Minecraft movie, they released unique flavors of chips such as The Creeper Vinegar, The Ghast BBQ, and The Steve's Chili. These flavors were marked as limited-edition and the covers featured Jack Black's Steve, creepers, and Ghasts seen in recent trailers.

Warner Bros took the collaborations up a notch when they partnered with potato supplier Albert Bartlett to release a weekly prizewinning competition where winners were rewarded with A Minecraft Movie merch bundle, patch caps, creeper plushes, and even Xbox consoles.

As for merchandising, the creative juices seemed to have flown well for both Warner Bros and Mojang. They released a host of items, ranging from recent plushes, toys, and action figures being sold at major retail outlets like Walmart and Target. Additionally, they partnered with clothing giant Adidas to release custom hoodies, shirts, and sweatshirts.

The marketing for the film seems to be in full swing after Mojang recently premiered a new teaser during the NBA All-Star game. This has seemingly helped build anticipation for fans awaiting the release of the recreation of their favorite game.

The popular sandbox title has over 170 million monthly players so it comes as no surprise that the bigwigs at Warner Bros and Mojang have decided to go guns blazing. With less than two months to the much-awaited release date, fans of the game and its characters appear excited.

Quick Links

Edited by Dinesh Renthlei
