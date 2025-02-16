How to get night vision helmet in Minecraft 

The night vision helmet in Minecraft is a unique attachment that can significantly transform your gameplay, allowing you to venture into the dark without the fear of being ambushed. However, it is not something you can craft — you must summon this powerful gadget using the command block, which is an easy way to get custom items and blocks in the game.
Here's how you can get the night vision helmet in Minecraft.
How to obtain the night vision helmet in Minecraft
The night vision helmet in Minecraft is a custom item that can be obtained using the command block feature in the game. It is a unique block that allows players to obtain, craft, or request a host of items, ranging from pink sheep to a sword with all enchantments.
The command block in Minecraft expands the basic utility of the command console, allowing players to input lengthy commands using multiple variables without being stopped by the word limit. The command block can only be obtained using cheats so make sure you have commands/cheats enabled before you proceed.
Once done, here's how to get the night vision helmet.
For Java Edition
1) Summon the command block
First, you must summon the command block using cheats. Open up the command console using forward slash and paste the following command:
- /give @s minecraft:command_block
Once obtained, open the command console and type the following command before proceeding with creating the night vision helmet:
- /gamerule commandBlockOutput false
This ensures that you are not spammed with command notifications once you enable the helmet. Now, we can move on to obtaining the night vision helmet in Minecraft Java edition.
2) Enter the command in the Command Block
Once this is done, input this command in the command block:
- /execute as @a if data entity @s Inventory[{Slot:103b}] run effect give @s minecraft:night_vision 2 0 true
Interact with the command block and paste this command in the dialog box. Then, make sure the tabs below the line are set to the following settings. Toggle them till these settings are displayed:
- Impulse
- Unconditional
- Always Active
Once done, this will implement the effect the moment you put a helmet on your head. Note that the night vision helmet in Minecraft will be globally active for all players if you're in a multiplayer world and just for you in a single-player instance. If you wish to give this effect to just yourself, replace @a with @s and you're set.
For Bedrock Edition
1) Summon the command block
Begin by summoning the command block using cheats. Open the command console using forward slash and paste the following command:
- /give @s minecraft:command_block
Once obtained, open the command console and type the following command before proceeding with creating the night vision helmet:
- /gamerule commandBlockOutput false
This ensures that you are not spammed with command notifications once you enable the effect and put on the helmet. Now, we can move on to obtaining the night vision helmet in Minecraft Bedrock edition.
2) Enter the command in the Command Block
After spawning the command block, interact with the command block and paste this command into the dialog box:
- effect @a[hasitem={location=slot.armor.head,item=diamond_helmet}] night_vision 1 1 true
Then, make sure the tabs on the side are set to the following settings. Toggle them till these settings are displayed:
- Impulse
- Unconditional
- Always Active
After this, close the tab to activate the command and get the night vision helmet in Minecraft. Note that the command above is given for a diamond helmet. If you wish to implement this on any other type, replace the diamond with materials such as iron, gold, or netherite.
It is also important to note that this effect will be globally active if you're in a multiplayer world or server. If you wish to give this effect to just yourself, replace @a with @s.
Note: Cheats will disable the ability to earn achievements in Minecraft Bedrock.
