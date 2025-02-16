How to improve FPS in Minecraft Bedrock

Players are always looking for ways to improve FPS in Minecraft Bedrock and squeeze every ounce of performance from their devices. The game is known to offer smooth and immersive visuals for most players, making the gameplay engaging. However, some may face low or stuttering frames due to certain issues or incorrect settings.

This article will list fixes and ways to improve FPS in Minecraft Bedrock.

Methods to improve FPS in Minecraft Bedrock

Adjust Framerate Slider

Adjust the framerate slider as desired to improve FPS in Minecraft Bedrock (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Mojang Studios)

Perhaps the first setting that you should adjust to improve FPS in Minecraft Bedrock is the Framerate Slider. You will find it under the Video settings in the Settings tab. Based on your device performance and personal preference, you can set it anywhere between 30 FPS to unlimited. The latter allows your device to push for maximum performance without being capped by a limit.

Adjust Render Distance

Adjust your render distance to significantly improve FPS in Minecraft Bedrock (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Mojang Studios)

Adjusting your render distance is one of the best ways to ensure that the amount of loaded and explored chunks is reduced. An increase in the render distance can result in more load on your device, resulting in stuttering and significant frame rate drops. The Render Distance setting has one of the highest impacts on the experience and should be the first setting you adjust to get better performance.

50 chunks is the recommended render distance. However, you can get it even lower if you wish to get some more FPS. The highest value is 96, with the lowest being five. We recommend a value in the range of 10-40 to ensure optimal performance. The only trade-off is that you won't be able to see blocks and biomes that render in the distance.

Tweak graphics settings

Tweak your graphics settings to reduce the load on your GPU and improve FPS in Minecraft Bedrock (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Mojang Studios)

Another easy way to ensure that your FPS gets a boost is by tweaking your graphics settings based on your device's specifications. If you're tech-savvy and love seeing statistics, run Minecraft with Task Manager to see how much usage you are getting. Next, head over to the Video settings in the Settings tab.

Based on the load, you can toggle features like Fancy Leaves, Fancy Bubbles, Beautiful Skies, Smooth Lighting, and more. However, if you want a simpler solution without going into specifics, just scroll down to the bottom and change your graphics mode to 'Simple' — this will reduce extra features and give you core performance features for optimal gameplay.

Adjust FOV

Adjust your FOV to improve FPS in Minecraft Bedrock (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Mojang Studios)

Adjusting your FOV or Field of Vision is another way to improve FPS in Minecraft Bedrock. Ideally, you can keep your FOV to 60 degrees or below for optimal framerates during gameplay. However, if you like wide-angle views or panoramic shots, you can kick the slider up to 110 degrees in exchange for a few precious frames.

Similar to the settings mentioned above, you can adjust your FOV from the Video settings in the Settings tab. You can play around with the field of vision till you strike the perfect balance between visuals and FPS.

Check Windows display settings

Make sure you have the highest refresh rate set to improve FPS in Minecraft Bedrock (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Mojang Studios)

Another way to improve FPS in Minecraft Bedrock is by adjusting your Windows display settings to get the maximum frames available. Here's how you can change your refresh rate:

Right-click on your Windows wallpaper and open up the display settings.

Scroll down and select Advanced Display Settings.

Set the Refresh Rate to the highest limit available.

The refresh rate essentially determines how many frames are displayed per second on your monitor. If your monitor supports higher refresh rates, then it can improve FPS in Minecraft Bedrock.

It is important to note that if your display device is capped to a particular limit like 60Hz or 120Hz, you can set it to a few values higher instead of all the way up to ensure you utilize the full performance. Higher FPS beyond your display's capability can improve latency but also affect your performance.

Update graphics drivers

Update your drivers to improve FPS in Minecraft Bedrock (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Nvidia)

One of the simplest tricks that most players usually ignore or forget is ensuring that the graphics drivers are up to date. Most GPUs like Nvidia and AMD will keep pushing out updates that squash bugs and optimize the performance of your beloved card. They also optimize certain issues within games to ensure you get consistent performance.

Simply head to the graphics control panel for your model and check if the latest version is installed. If not, update your drivers right away. Once updated, restart your device before you turn on Minecraft. It is essential to make sure your graphics drivers are always updated to the latest available version.

Additionally, some GPU software like the Nvidia App or the AMD Adrenalin will offer you one-click optimization for games. If all the above methods cannot help you improve FPS in Minecraft Bedrock or you are new to gaming, it is easier to use the optimal settings recommended according to your card. Even after optimization, you can tweak the settings above to hit your sweet spot.

