Popular Minecraft mod Mowzie's Mobs officially releases for Bedrock Edition

The latest expansion to the Minecraft marketplace finally adds Mowzie's Mobs, one of the most popular mods in the community, with over 64 million downloads. Up until now, this unique mod was exclusively available for Java edition users, allowing players to incorporate tons of new mobs, items, and legendary weapons.

So it comes as no surprise that players are excited at the addition of this pack to their Bedrock world, allowing them to enjoy unique mobs like the Ferrous Wroughtnaut, Frostmaw, and more. Here's everything you need to know about the Bedrock Edition of Minecraft Mowzie's Mobs.

What is Minecraft Mowzie's Mobs

Minecraft Mowzie's Mobs is one of the most popular mob mods in the community (Image via Mojang Studios/bobmowzie)

Mowzie's Mobs is one of the most popular Minecraft mods with over 64 million downloads across different platforms. It introduces an array of unique fictional characters with customized AI, custom atmosphere, and personalized animations. Apart from mobs, the pack also adds bosses, legendary items, and special weapons that can transform the vanilla gameplay.

Mowzie's Mobs was available as a mod for Java edition, where players could install it on Forge-based instances. However, the mod has officially joined the Minecraft Marketplace as an add-on, allowing Bedrock edition players to enjoy these unique mobs and features as well.

The Minecraft Mowzie's Mobs Bedrock add-on adds a wide array of naturally generating structures where players can encounter 12 unique mobs. The pack also supports multiplayer deployment, making it a great add-on to try with friends on Realms. Furthermore, it adds new mechanics and challenges as well as an array of magical abilities that can be used to defeat the boss A.I.

The add-on can be used in all worlds, making it a great addition to your adventures in Minecraft. Additionally, the fluid animations of the mobs and bosses can greatly transform the vanilla world, adding a new layer of adventure and challenges.

How to get the Minecraft Mowzie's Mobs Bedrock addon

Purchase the Mowzie's Mobs Bedrock addon from the Marketplace (Image via Mojang Studios/bobmowzie)

Mowzie's Mobs is a paid addon that can be purchased from the official Marketplace. Simply open the game on your preferred device and head over to the in-game store. Next, search for the Mowzie's Mobs Add-on or click on this deep link to open it in-game.

Once located, click on the Purchase button to purchase it for 1690 Minecoins. Next, you will see the button is replaced by a green Download button. Click on the button, which will open up a dialog box confirming the download. Select the option marked 'Download' to install the add-on successfully.

Next, click on the Activate add-on button next to Mowzie's Mobs listing to add it to your game. You will now be prompted to choose an existing world or create a new instance to experience the latest mobs and powers included in the pack. Choose your desired option and head into the game with Mowzie's Mobs successfully installed.

All equipment and magical items in Mowzie's Mobs Bedrock addon

Minecraft Mowzie's Mobs Bedrock addon introduces a host of mobs and associated items (Image via Mojang Studios/bobmowzie)

The Minecraft Mowzie's Mobs Bedrock addon introduces 12 new mobs and a host of unique structures that generate naturally, adding to the immersion of the magical world. Apart from the mobs and structures, it also adds new equipment and magical items that players can enjoy.

While some of these items can be collected after defeating the boss mobs, others will need to be crafted using items dropped by the special mobs. You can also defeat smaller bosses to unlock special magical items which can make it easier to defeat bigger bosses like the Ferrous Wroughtnaut or Umvuthi, the Sunbird.

Here are all the equipment and powers in Mowzie's Mobs Bedrock addon:

Equipment and tools

Geomancer Beads: +3 damage to unarmed combat

+3 damage to unarmed combat Wrought Helm: Never breaks

Never breaks Naga Fang: used to craft Naga fang, daggers, and darts

used to craft Naga fang, daggers, and darts Blowgun: shoots poison darts

shoots poison darts Foliaath Seed: used to grow Foliaath

used to grow Foliaath Rake: used to rake sand

Magical items

Sol Visage: summon minions

summon minions Earthrend Gauntlets: sneak through the ground and summon boulders

sneak through the ground and summon boulders Sculptor's Staff: summon boulders and deal massive damage

summon boulders and deal massive damage Ice Crystal: summons icy whirlwind that deals splash damage

summons icy whirlwind that deals splash damage Geomancer Belt: spawns a protective boulder upon receiving damage

spawns a protective boulder upon receiving damage Axe of a Thousand Metals: deal attack in a large arc with a powerful shockwave

