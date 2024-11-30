5 best Minecraft 1.21 animal mods

The best Minecraft 1.21 animal mods can expand the list of animals in the game and bring a host of unique fauna for you to enjoy. These mods can add mobs ranging from cute hippos to dangerous sharks, and more. Although the game features several creatures, players are always on the hunt for more.

Here are the five best Minecraft 1.21 animal mods if you wish to go Doctor Doolittle in-game.

Note: This list is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions. Some of the mods listed feature an older version but are compatible with 1.21. It is recommended that you create backups before trying any new mod.

Chart New Territories with the ultimate Minecraft Seed Generator!

Naturalist and some of the best Minecraft 1.21 animal mods

1) Naturalist

Trending

Naturalist is one of the best Minecraft 1.21 animal mods (Image via Mojang Studios || Curseforge/@Starfish_Studios)

Creator: Starfish_Studios

Latest game version: 1.20.1

Modloader(s): Forge, Fabric

Naturalist is one of the most popular Minecraft 1.21 animal mods since it introduces over 20 new mobs to the game. The add-on features animals with unique interactions and behavior as well as a working food chain, sleep cycle, and customized behavior which adds to the realism of the add-on.

Additionally, the mod recently gained a lot of attention after players realized that the baby hippo mob in the mod resembled the viral Moo Deng, resulting in thousands of players trying out the add-on.

Also read: Minecraft to reveal a "few other surprises" alongside The Garden Awaken release

2) Better Animals+

The host of mobs makes Better Animals+ one of the best Minecraft 1.21 animal mods (Image via Mojang Studios || Curseforge/@cybercat5555)

Creator: cybercat5555

Latest game version: 1.19.2

Modloader(s): Forge, Fabric, Quilt

Better Animals+ introduces over 35 new animals to Minecraft. Each mob is separated into categories such as passive, neutral, and hostile creatures. Many of the creatures, such as the coyote, goat, and octopus, are tameable and can be turned into pets.

The mod also introduces many related blocks, armor, food, and unique advancements to make the addition of the animals feel more natural and integrated. It's widely compatible with other mods and mod packs, making it one of the best Minecraft 1.21 animal mods.

3) Animalistic

The unique design of the mobs makes Animalistic rank among the best Minecraft 1.21 animal mods (Image via Mojang Studios || Curseforge/@ ALe96)

Creator: ALe96

Latest game version: 1.20.1

Modloader(s): Forge

Animalistic is definitely one of the coolest Minecraft 1.21 animal mods on this list. The add-on introduces hybrid animals — part animal and part machine — that can be tamed and used as pets in-game. The larger-than-life models paired with the customized animation make them seem all too real.

Additionally, the add-on introduces quite a few advancements and progression rewards. You can also feed special food to the animals to unlock stronger powers and gain additional buffs. The animals can be summoned using the summoning table and crafted using gems that can be obtained from exploring the world, making this one of the best Minecraft 1.21 animal mods.

Also read: How to check the latest version of Minecraft on all platforms

4) Animania

Animania allows you to become a pet parent, making it one of the best Minecraft 1.21 animal mods (Image via Mojang Studios || Curseforge/@Tschipp)

Creator: Tschipp

Latest game version: 1.12.2

Modloader(s): Forge

Animania is perhaps one of the most sophisticated animal mods on this list. It introduces unique animals like hamsters, peacocks, rabbits, hedgehogs, ferrets, and more. Many of these animals can be tamed by feeding them their favorite food which can be obtained in the wild or crafted.

But what sets this mod apart is the sets of items such as hamster wheels, balls, and straw which allow you to create unique and cool habitats for your tamed animals. This fun and interactive add-on lets you take the role of a pet parent quite literally, making it one of the best Minecraft 1.21 animal mods.

5) Zoo & Wild Animals Rebuilt: ZAWA

The host of mobs and features makes ZAWA one of the best Minecraft 1.21 animal mods (Image via Mojang Studios || Curseforge/@SoggyStache)

Zoo & Wild Animals Rebuilt: ZAWA is the most comprehensive and extensive animal mod on this list. This add-on brings the wild to you. It adds over 70 unique animals and their variants, bringing a veritable jungle to your game. Each animal has its own food choices, mob hierarchy, and behaviors.

Additionally, you are provided with items such as tranquilizer guns, rifles, and darts which you can use to hunt and tame wild animals. You also get special blocks such as fences and signs so that you can create your in-game zoo of tamed or captured animals, easily ranking it as one of the best Minecraft 1.21 animal mods.

Also read: Best Minecraft Pale Garden seeds

Check out our other latest Minecraft articles:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Uncover new worlds with our Minecraft Seed Generator!