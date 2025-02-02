Minecraft Gravestone mod: Features, installation guide, and more

The Minecraft Gravestone mod is a unique add-on that introduces gravestones to your vanilla, allowing you to visit the place of your death and collect your loot. It's an ominous and ingenious way to get your precious items and a terrifying reminder of how easy it is to get eliminated in the game.

Here's how you can get and install the Minecraft Gravestone mod to be reminded of the weakness of your flesh so you can finally crave the strength and certainty of steel.

How to install the Minecraft Gravestone mod

Use the Curseforge launcher to download and install the Minecraft Gravestone mod (Image via Mojang Studios || Curseforge/@Requioss)

The Minecraft Gravestone mod can be installed using any mod loader that has Forge, Rift, or Neoforge. For this guide, we have used Curseforge and its popular mod loader to make the installation process seamless.

Here's how you can download and install the Minecraft Gravestone mod:

Head to the Curseforge website and download the official launcher if you do not have it installed already. Once downloaded, log in with your linked Microsoft account. Now, go to the top bar and search for the Minecraft Gravestone mod by henkelmax. Alternatively, you can click on this link to go to the mod page directly. If you wish to install the Gravestone mod manually, click on the black Download button on the right side of the screen. Once the ZIP file has been downloaded, place it in the mods folder of your instance's mod directory. If you do not have Minecraft with Rift/Forge/Neoforge installed or are new to installing mods and add-ons, it is recommended to use the official Curseforge mod loader for a hassle-free experience. For installation using the mod loader, click on the orange Install button with the anvil logo on the right. Wait for the deep link to open on the Curseforge app. Once the Curseforge app is loaded, you will get the prompt to create a new instance (installation) or choose an existing instance of Minecraft to install the Gravestone mod. While you can choose an existing instance of the game, it is recommended that you deploy the Gravestone mod on a fresh instance. This is to avoid any conflicts with existing mods, shaders, or data packs and prevent unwanted world corruption. Next, name your instance and click the Create button to proceed. After naming the instance and creating it, you will be redirected to the created modpack's page. Wait for the assets to get installed. Once done, hit the orange Play button on the right side to launch Minecraft with the Gravestone mod successfully installed.

Features of the Minecraft Gravestone mod

The Minecraft Gravestone mod offers a unique way to recover your loot (Image via Mojang Studios || Curseforge/@Henkelmax)

The Minecraft Gravestone mod adds a unique mechanic to your world where a gravestone is placed every time you die in the game. Once you are eliminated, a headstone will pop up at that exact location and you will respawn at your last respawn point.

Once respawned, you will find an obituary in your inventory which will list your name, time and date of your death as well as the dimension in which you passed away. However, the most interesting aspect is that the obituary will also give you the exact coordinates of your grave, allowing you to reach there easily and interact with it.

After you reach the coordinates, you will find a gravestone with your head on it. Interacting with it will display the date and time of your death, similar to a real-life grave. You can break the gravestone to obtain all of your lost loot and items. Additionally, breaking it with a tool that has a silk touch will add the stone to your inventory. You can place it as a decorative item if you wish to.

Features of the gravestone in the Minecraft Gravestone mod

The Minecraft Gravestone mod offers tons of customization options (Image via Mojang Studios || Curseforge/@henkelmax)

The gravestone in the Minecraft Gravestone mod serves a host of interesting purposes apart from being a great way to get hold of your lost loot. If you use silk touch, you can obtain this block and place it as a decorative item to complement the look of your base.

Additionally, you can craft a gravestone using two cobblestones and three dirt. Place two cobblestones on the left column and three dirt blocks horizontally just below it on the crafting bench. You can also customize the grave to give it unique names by interacting with it in the anvil.

You can also customize the color of the text on the grave, the skull, and other features using the customization options in the config tab. The mod allows you to choose from a host of options that affect the way the mod functions and retrieves your lost items. Additionally, you can pair the Minecraft Gravestone mod with some of the best horror mods to create the perfect spooky theme in-game.

