Minecraft Effortless Building mod: Features, installation guide, and more

The Minecraft Effortless Building mod is a unique add-on that simplifies building in the game, allowing players to easily construct massive structures. It features a rather unique GUI that is a great asset for all kinds of players — be it beginners or professionals embarking on their next mega build.

Here's all you need to know about the Minecraft Effortless Building mod.

How to install the Minecraft Effortless Building mod

Use the Curseforge mod loader to easily download and install the Minecraft Effortless Building mod (Image via Mojang Studios || Curseforge/@Requioss)

The Minecraft Effortless Building mod can be installed using any mod loader with Forge or Neoforge. For this guide, we have used Curseforge and its popular mod loader, which simplifies the installation process.

Here's how you can download and install the Minecraft Effortless Building mod:

Head to the Curseforge website and download the official launcher (if you do not have it already). Once downloaded, log in with your linked Microsoft account. Now, search the top bar for the Minecraft Effortless Building mod by Requioss. You can also click on this link to go to the mod page directly. If you wish to install the Effortless Building mod manually, click on the black Download button on the right side. Once the ZIP file is successfully downloaded, place it in the mods folder of your instance's mod directory. However, if you do not have Minecraft with Forge/Neoforge installed or are new to installing mods, you are recommended to use the official Curseforge mod loader. For installation through the mod loader, click on the orange Install button with the anvil logo on the right side. Wait for the deep link to open on the installed Curseforge app. Once the Curseforge app loads, you will be prompted to create a new instance (installation) or choose an existing instance of Minecraft to install the Effortless Building mod. You can choose an existing instance for the installation, but it is recommended that you deploy the mod on a fresh instance. This essentially avoids any conflicts with existing mods, shaders, or data packs that might lead to corruption. Name your instance and click the Create button to proceed. After naming the instance and creating it, you will be redirected to the created modpack's page. Wait for the files and assets to get successfully installed. Once done, hit the orange Play button on the right side to launch Minecraft with the Effortless Building mod successfully installed.

Features of the Minecraft Effortless Building mod

You can use the Minecraft Effortless Building mod to create or destroy large sections of blocks (Image via Mojang Studios || Curseforge/@Requioss)

The Minecraft Effortless Building mod is a powerful tool that provides builders with a new way to place and modify blocks in the game. It adds a robust mechanism that allows players to use features such as mirroring, array builds, and a block randomizer.

The Minecraft mod mirrors blocks in real time and allows you to see a skeleton framework before you place any combinations. The tool also contains arrays which lets you build repeated sections with ease.

The randomizer bag in the Effortless Building mod lets you place random blocks without needing to manually head over to the inventory and select them.

What are the different build modes in the Minecraft Effortless Building mod?

The Minecraft Effortless Building mod offers twelve different build modes (Image via Mojang Studios || Curseforge/@Requioss)

The Effortless Building mod features 12 unique build modes that you can use individually or together to create stunning mega-builds or clear major sections of your world. Each mode can be selected by holding the Alt button on your keyboard and choosing the section from the radial menu.

Here are all the different build modes and their roles in the Effortless Building mod:

Normal: Allows regular vanilla placement

Allows regular vanilla placement Normal+: Increased reach and speed of block deployment/removal

Increased reach and speed of block deployment/removal Line: Allows you to place lines of blocks in any of the three axes

Allows you to place lines of blocks in any of the three axes Wall: Places walls with locked x or z axis

Places walls with locked x or z axis Floor: Places horizontal walls with a fixed y-axis

Places horizontal walls with a fixed y-axis Diagonal Line: Allows you to place freeform lines of blocks in any direction

Allows you to place freeform lines of blocks in any direction Diagonal Wall: Lets you place walls at any desired angle

Lets you place walls at any desired angle Slope Floor: Places slopes and sloped floors at any desired angle

Places slopes and sloped floors at any desired angle Cube: Lets you place cubes with 3 clicks in any direction

Lets you place cubes with 3 clicks in any direction Circle: Places blocks in a circle (ellipse) with a choice of fill or hollow

Places blocks in a circle (ellipse) with a choice of fill or hollow Cylinder: Places a cylindrical shape with a choice of fill or hollow

Places a cylindrical shape with a choice of fill or hollow Sphere: Places a spheroid comprised of cubes

Apart from these build modes, you can combine build modifiers like mirror, array, or radial mirror to augment their features. These modifiers can let you duplicate structures or crate large directional builds using arrays. Additionally, you can use offsets to compensate for block space and fine-tune your builds.

