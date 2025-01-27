How to get and use Minecraft Sanity mod

The Minecraft Sanity mod is one of the most popular horror mods for the game — adding a unique twist to your vanilla world. The add-on creates a new sanity meter that affects your in-game experiences, ranging from peaceful exploration to full-blown insanity. It also adds unique hostile mobs and effects, turning Minecraft into something truly exhilarating.

Here's everything you need to know about the Minecraft Sanity mod.

How to install the Minecraft Sanity mod

Download and install the Minecraft Sanity mod using the Curseforge mod loader (Image via Mojang Studios || Curseforge/@croissantnova)

The Minecraft Sanity mod can be installed using any mod loader with Forge. For this guide, we have used the Curseforge repository and its robust mod loader which makes installing add-ons a breeze.

Here's how you can download and install the Minecraft Sanity mod:

Head to the Curseforge website and download the official launcher, if you do not have it already. Once downloaded, log in with your Microsoft account. Now, go to the top bar and search for the Minecraft Sanity mod by croissantnova. You can also click on this link to go to the mod page directly. If you wish to install the Sanity mod manually, select the black Download button on the right side. Once the file is downloaded, place the ZIP in the mods folder of your game's mod directory. However, if you do not have an instance of Minecraft with Forge installed, or you are new to installing add-ons, it is recommended to use the Curseforge loader. For installation through the mod loader, click on the orange Install button and wait for the deep link to open on the installed Curseforge app. Once the Curseforge app is loaded, you will be prompted to create a new instance (installation) or choose an existing instance of Minecraft to install the Sanity mod. You can choose an existing instance, but it is recommended that you install the mod on a fresh instance of the game. This will avoid any conflicts with existing mods, shaders, or data packs that might lead to world corruption. Next, name your instance and click the Create button to create the instance. After naming the instance and creating it, you will be redirected to the modpack's page. Wait till the assets are downloaded and successfully installed. Once done, click on the orange Play button on the right side to launch Minecraft with the Sanity mod successfully installed.

Features of the Minecraft Sanity mod

The Minecraft Sanity mod adds a powerful new metric that can significantly affect your gameplay (Image via Mojang Studios || Curseforge/@croissantnova)

The Sanity mod adds a unique and new vital stat that significantly transforms your gameplay — sanity. It essentially gauges your mental health, which is affected by a host of things, both positively and negatively.

Actions like falling into cold water, staying out at night, or even hunger can have a negative impact on your sanity. On the other hand, things like eating healthy food, sleeping, or interacting with your pet can have a positive effect on your mental well-being.

The moment your sanity takes a significant dip, you will start having hallucinations and will see random lines on your screen. As your sanity drops further, you start hearing and seeing things and your vision turns blurry. Completely losing your sanity will result in inescapable attacks from imaginary creatures that will keep chasing you.

The Sanity mod adds a unique horror theme to your vanilla world and its configurable nature makes it a perfect fit for modpacks that aim at the macabre. It's a great horror mod to try if you wish to up the stakes and survive the open world with this innovative mechanic.

