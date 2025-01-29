Minecraft player shares an interesting way to use eyeblossoms

Minecraft is known for its dedicated community that always comes up with ingenious solutions to common problems or unique ways to do things. Last year's The Garden Awakens game drop introduced the eyeblossom, one of the coolest flowers found exclusively in the Pale Garden biome. Apart from being visually stunning, it has a few properties that make it a great item.

Redditor Sultanofthesun realized that they could use the eyeblossom's change of state based on the day/night cycle to create a primitive clock that could tell the diurnal cycle. They proceeded to post a picture of the flower on a pot, with the two different states — closed and open, based on the time of the day:

Reacting to the post, two2teps came up with the genius idea of hooking up an observer to the potted eyeblossom and wiring redstone lights to it. This would essentially turn the plant into a daylight sensor that can turn on the lights once the sun sets:

Comment byu/Sultanofthesun from discussion inMinecraft Expand Post

Ethan_Strike commended the original poster (OP) for this unique idea for a clock, stating that it was a good idea:

Comment byu/Sultanofthesun from discussion inMinecraft Expand Post

Meanwhile, some users suggested it would be easier to use a regular clock since the Pale Garden biome has become notorious to find without the help of seeds or a Minecraft seed map. decitronal further stated it would be easier to get hold of gold and redstone than finding the biome. Another user suggested it would be easier to purchase the flower from a wandering trader:

Some users suggested that it is easier to get the ingredients for a clock than look for the Pale Garden biome (Image via Reddit/@Sultanofthesun)

One user made a hilarious joke, asking OP whether this eyeblossom clock would work with Daylight savings time, referring to the practice of advancing clocks to make better use of the day. OP gave a witty response, asking the user to tape the petals shut to save time:

One user had a quirky quip for the OP (Image via Reddit/@Sultanofthesun)

Most users complimented OP for their unique use of the eyeblossom flower, giving it a new purpose. This new addition to the list of floras has become a quick favorite due to a host of uses, ranging from an ingredient in suspicious stews to colors for dyes. However, it is exclusively in the Pale Garden, which is known to be rather difficult to find.

How to find the eyeblossom flower in Minecraft

Head over to the Pale Garden biome to get your hands on the eyeblossom flower (Image via Mojang Studios)

If you wish to recreate this unique idea for the eyeblossom clock in Minecraft, head over to the Pale Garden biome. Locating the biome can be tricky, with a majority of players relying on some of the best Pale Garden seeds or a seed map to find the elusive arena in their world.

Simply head over to the Pale Garden and look for the eyeblossom flower on the floor of the biome. During the daytime, you will find the closed variant, known for the grey closed state while at nighttime, you will find the open eyeblossom with the signature orange color. The flower can be collected by breaking it with tools or using your bare hands.

Additionally, if it is too much hassle locating the Pale Garden biome, just purchase the eyeblossom flower from a wandering trader in exchange for items or emeralds.

Also read: How to get and use eyeblossoms in Minecraft

