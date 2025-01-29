Minecraft finally adds fireflies but there's a catch

Minecraft has finally added the much-awaited fireflies but there's a unique twist to the tale. Fireflies were one of the most sought-after additions first teased in Minecraft Live 2021 but was later scrapped due to their poisonous nature while interacting with frogs. However, the latest snapshot 25w05a introduces the luminescent creatures in a rather unique way – it has added the firefly bush.

Here's all you need to know about the addition of fireflies in Minecraft.

Note: The firefly bush is currently available only in snapshots. Mojang will officially introduce this block in a future update.

Chart New Territories with the ultimate Minecraft Seed Generator!

Minecraft adds fireflies to the game in a rather unique way

The firefly bush will spawn a host of fireflies in surrounding blocks (Image via Mojang Studios)

The latest Minecraft update added fireflies but in a rather unique way – it introduced the firefly bush, a kind of flora that spawns a host of fireflies around it. Despite not introducing it as a mob, players can enjoy the shimmering light of these glowing creatures.

Trending

The firefly bush can be located in swamps and near rivers, spotted by its distinct yellowish hue that resembles a regular bush. When it's dark, glowing firefly particles appear around the bush and illuminate the surroundings. It emits a light level of two and adds a unique visual hue to the existing world.

Additionally, players can bone meal the firefly bush to spawn another one next to it. Since the block can be used as a compost item, this makes it a great and inexpensive item to farm some bone meal in-game.

This new block blends seamlessly with the latest update, which also introduces the bush. It is a new kind of decorative block found in small patches throughout the world in biomes ,such as plains, rivers, and windswept forests.

Fireflies were a much-awaited feature first teased in Minecraft Live 2021 but was scrapped since some versions of the insect are poisonous to frogs. This makes it incompatible with the existing chain of in-game flora and fauna. However, the firefly bush can finally satisfy players' craving for the light-emitting critters.

Also read: Player shares an interesting way to use eyeblossoms

How to find the firefly bush in Minecraft

The firefly bush can be found near swamps and rivers (Image via Mojang Studios)

The firefly bush is usually found in swamps and around rivers. This decorative block can be spotted by its signature yellowish-brown hue and is a variant of the bush, a decorative block introduced alongside this feature. Similar to the eyeblossom flower, the firefly bush has two different states – normal and emitting fireflies.

During the daytime, the firefly bush will have a flickering animation, depicting the insects inside. However, at night, the fireflies can be seen floating around the bush and covering nearby blocks. The light-emitting creatures have a similar visual texture to the falling leaves that were introduced recently.

The firefly bush can be harvested using your hands or any tool and replanted in an area of your choice. You can use bone meal to multiply the block and place multiple instances near your base to create a natural source of illumination at night.

Also read: Should you play Minecraft Dungeons in 2025?

Check out our other latest articles:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Uncover new worlds with our Minecraft Seed Generator!