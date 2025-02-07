The latest Minecraft updates have introduced variants for a host of popular mobs like cows, pigs, and chickens. Despite being purely cosmetic changes, this update brings much-needed diversity to players traveling from one biome to another. These styles also enhance the game's visual, spawning mob styles that blend seamlessly with their specific biomes.

That said, here are all the biomes where you will come across the cold and warm mobs in Minecraft.

Note: Apart from natural spawn, you can also spawn specific variants by using the spawn egg. This article lists the natural spawn areas of the mob types.

Where to find cold mobs in Minecraft

Cold variants are located in biomes with low temperatures or high elevation (Image via Mojang)

As the name suggests, you can find cold mob variants like the cold cow and cold chicken in the regions of your Minecraft world with lower temperatures. It essentially means that biomes with snow and ice and regions that are more elevated than their surrounding areas will spawn cold mobs.

Here are all the biomes where you will be able to spot or spawn the cold mobs in Minecraft:

Old Growth Pine Taiga

Old Growth Spruce Taiga

Taiga

Snowy Taiga

Windswept Hills

Windswept Gravelly Hills

Windswept Forest

Where to find warm mobs in Minecraft

The warm variants can be found in biomes such as deserts and badlands (Image via Mojang)

Warm mobs like the warm chicken or pig can be found in hot/warm locations on your Minecraft map. To spot these variants, head over to biomes with deserts, plateaus, and other areas with temperatures higher than that of temperate biomes. Warm variants of mobs will usually feature a darker orange/yellow tint compared to their regular style.

Here are all the biomes where you can find warm mobs in Minecraft:

Savanna

Savanna Plateau

Windswept Savanna

Jungle

Sparse Jungle

Bamboo Jungle

Eroded Badlands

Wooded Badlands

Badlands

Where to find temperate mobs in Minecraft

Temperate variants are the regular styles that are already present in the game (Image via Mojang)

Apart from the newly introduced warm and cold variants, players will also encounter the regular variants of mobs like chickens, cows, and pigs in the Mojang sandbox. If you're someone who loves the default look of these mobs that have been present since they were added to the game, you can find them in the following biomes:

Plains

Sunflower Plains

Forests

Dark Forests

Flower Forests

Birch Forests

Old Growth Birch Forests

Swamps

Cherry Groves

It should also be noted that all variants of a mob have the same features and drops—they are purely cosmetic changes and bring no functional differences. The only exception is the introduction of the blue and brown eggs that can be used to spawn the cold and warm chicken variants respectively.

Additionally, the variant of a particular mob is determined by the biome where it spawns. However, when bred by players, the version of the baby mob is not decided by the current biome. Instead, it features a 50% chance of being selected from one of the parents' types. This adds a randomization factor which further enhances the immersiveness that the title is known for.

