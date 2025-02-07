Minecraft chicken variants: Everything you need to know

Mojang introduced new Minecraft chicken variants with the latest snapshot 25w06a and the 1.21.70.22 beta and preview, adding some much-needed diversity to one of the oldest mobs in the game. These unique styles were added following the recently introduced variants for the cow and the pig, further expanding the game's roster of fauna and their varieties.

This article covers all you need to know about the new Minecraft chicken variants and their unique features.

Note: The new chicken variants are currently available only in the latest Minecraft snapshot/beta and preview. Mojang will officially release them in a future update.

What are the Minecraft chicken variants?

There are now three Minecraft chicken variants (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Mojang)

The latest Minecraft snapshot 25w06a and the 1.21.70.22 beta and preview introduced two new chicken variants — warm and cold. Including the already existing regular (temperate) chicken, the game now has three chicken variants in total. This added some much-needed diversity to one of the most popular mobs in the game.

These new Minecraft chicken variants can be located in specific biomes, similar to the variants of the cows and pigs that were added in the last experimental build. Despite them being only visually different, this adds to the immersive experience for players, who can now encounter different styles of existing mobs as they travel from one biome to another.

It is essential to mention that the three chicken variants are only cosmetically different from each other. Similar to the regular chicken, the two new variants also drop feathers and raw chicken alongside 1-3 XP orbs when eliminated by the player or a tamed wolf.

How to find the Minecraft chicken variants

The three Minecraft chicken variants — warm, cold, and temperate — can be located in three different categories of biomes, blending in seamlessly with the visual style and ambiance of each area. Here are the details:

Warm chicken

The warm chicken can be found in biomes with elevated temperatures (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Mojang)

Warm chicken can be found in the hot/warm locations on your Minecraft map. You can travel to deserts, plateaus, and other areas with temperatures higher than that of temperate biomes to spot this new variant. A warm chicken can be easily located due to its signature yellowish-orange hue, which is marginally different from the temperate (regular) version.

Here are all the biomes where will find warm chicken in Minecraft:

Savanna

Savanna Plateau

Windswept Savanna

Jungle

Sparse Jungle

Bamboo Jungle

Eroded Badlands

Wooded Badlands

Badlands

Cold chicken

The cold chicken has a unique hue that sets it apart from the other styles (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Mojang)

As the name suggests, you can find cold chicken in the colder regions of your Minecraft world. It essentially means those biomes with snow and ice, as well as regions that are marginally elevated than surrounding areas. A cold chicken can be easily spotted thanks to its dark grey/blue tint that makes it stand out from its surroundings.

Here are all the biomes where you will be able to get your hands on cold chicken in Minecraft:

Old Growth Pine Taiga

Old Growth Spruce Taiga

Taiga

Snowy Taiga

Windswept Hills

Windswept Gravelly Hills

Windswept Forest

Temperate chicken

This is the regular chicken variant that can be found in most biomes (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Mojang)

This is the regular version of the chicken mob and is currently officially present in the main game. It can be located in regular areas such as plains and forests alongside most areas between biomes. You can recognize a temperate chicken easily, thanks to its familiar white look and brownish beak.

Here are all the biomes where you can find temperate chicken in Minecraft:

Plains

Sunflower Plains

Forests

Dark Forests

Flower Forests

Birch Forests

Old Growth Birch Forests

Swamps

Cherry Groves

Features of the Minecraft chicken variants

The Minecraft chicken variants are accompanied by two new egg types (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Mojang)

The new Minecraft chicken variants feature purely cosmetic differences that don't affect their functionality. They are otherwise exactly similar to the regular (temperate) variant, like when it comes to items and drops.

However, the update did introduce a rather unique feature — the new Minecraft chicken variants are accompanied by new egg types. Players now have three variants of the egg — regular, blue, and brown. While the regular egg will spawn the normal chicken, the blue and brown eggs will spawn the cold and warm chicken respectively.

This is a great feature if you wish to start a farm or collect a specific variant of the chicken. You can now spawn your favorite Minecraft chicken variants by collecting the egg from its parent type. However, the eggs are specific to their corresponding chicken variants — they will spawn the particular variant despite the biome they're in.

Another interesting aspect is that the variant of a chicken is determined by the biome where it spawns. However, when the creature is bred by players, the version of the baby chicken is not decided by the current biome. Instead, it has a 50% chance of being selected from one of the parents' types — similar to the baby variants of the pig and cows that were introduced in previous updates.

