Minecraft snapshot 25w06a introduces an array of features to the game, such as new flora and decorative blocks, chicken variants, and more. The experimental build also makes a host of modifications to existing items and mechanics to improve the gameplay experience for players.

This article lists the best features and changes in Minecraft snapshot 25w06a.

Best features and changes made in Minecraft snapshot 25w06a

1) Chicken variants

Minecraft snapshot 25w06a introduces two new variants for the chicken mob (Image via Mojang Studios)

Minecraft snapshot 25w06a introduces two new variants for the chicken, one of the oldest and most popular mobs in the game. It introduces warm and cold chicken, which can be found in warm and cold biomes, respectively.

Additionally, the update also adds blue and brown eggs — two new variants of the regular egg, which spawn from the new cold and warm chicken, respectively. These stylistic options add much-needed diversity to the game and give players unique mob interactions during their exploration of various biomes.

2) Cactus flower

Minecraft snapshot 25w06a introduces cactus flowers in the deserts and badlands (Image via Mojang Studios)

The cactus flower is one of the coolest additions to the deserts and badlands biomes in Minecraft. It has a chance of generating on cactuses in these regions, adding some vibrance and variation to the endless stretch of barrenness. The bright pink flower also adds a unique visual touch that contrasts the orange and yellow of the surroundings

The cactus flower can be used to craft pink dye, making it a great alternative to peonies, pink petals, or pink tulips. Apart from this, the floral item can be composted to craft bone meal.

3) Dry grass

Dry grass is an exciting addition to the two barren biomes in Minecraft snapshot 25w06a (Image via Mojang Studios)

Minecraft snapshot 25w06a introduces dry grass, a new vegetation block found exclusively in the deserts and badlands biome. It can be identified through its one-block height and can be placed on all types of sand, terracotta, and dirt blocks like the dead bush.

Additionally, the dry grass can be bonemealed to produce more quantities in nearby blocks. It can also be used as fuel for smelting. Moreover, sheep can eat it to regrow wool.

4) Changes to blocks and their behavior

Many blocks have received modifications to their behavior in the Minecraft snapshot 25w06a (Image via Mojang Studios)

Minecraft snapshot 25w06a adds new conditions for firefly bushes to play ambient sound. This sound is now heard only during the night and if the firefly bush is not blocked from above by any blocks (except leaves).

Additionally, any block in the simulation distance of a player or loaded by another source of chunk loading may now receive random ticks, replacing the previous limit of eight chunks in the vicinity of players.

Apart from this, fire will no longer burn or spread if there are no players within eight chunks. The tooltips for fireworks and crossbows now also show a compact form of multiple repeated stars or projectiles.

5) Bug fixes

Minecraft snapshot 25w06a addresses an array of bugs in the game (Image via Mojang Studios)

Minecraft snapshot 25w06a addresses an array of bugs to improve the gameplay performance for players. It fixes an issue where the leaf litter map color was incorrect and addresses a bug due to which dismounting placed players in the same space as mount.

The update also resolves an issue where the Country Lode Take Me Home Advancement was listed as a Nether advancement despite possessing the ability to be completed in the overworld. It also fixes the bug where bushes cannot be replaced by trees or mushrooms after they were introduced in snapshot 25w05a.

Minecraft snapshot 25w06a resolves the issue where making a mob its own owner caused persistent crashes. Additionally, players can now modify command data storage without encountering any error messages. The misplaced transparent pixel of the new wildflower block has also been addressed in this experimental build ahead of its release in a future game drop.

