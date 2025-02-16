"The amount of discomfort I'm feeling": Fans left unsettled by Jack Black action figure from A Minecraft Movie

A Minecraft Movie is set to release soon, bringing the popular block-shaped world to life in the upcoming live-action film. As part of the film's promotion, Mojang has been releasing a host of collaborations, ranging from Oreos to Doritos, and more. Players recently came across more merchandise, such as action figures and minis. However, one figure seems to have put off a part of the community.

Recently, a Reddit user found a Jack Black action figure promoting the upcoming A Minecraft Movie in Walmart and proceeded to post a picture of it. Safe to say, the community was rather unsettled by the look of the figure that supposedly resembled the School of Rock star portraying Steve:

Reacting to the post, u/Ash_Brd felt discomfort akin to having an expired bowl of suspicious stew. They hoped that this was a fake and not the real deal:

Comment byu/daRegularMan from discussion inMinecraft Expand Post

On the other hand, u/Akluth joked that this picture is a foretelling of the future where clearance aisles in stores will be littered with this action figure, suggesting that it will be a massive flop:

Comment byu/daRegularMan from discussion inMinecraft Expand Post

Meanwhile, two Redditors made hilarious comments regarding the design of the action figure from the A Minecraft Movie:

Two users got into a hearty banter over the look of the action figure (Image via Reddit/daRegularMan)

A few users also pointed out that the recreation of Jack Black as Steve might not have been the best idea since the action figure looks unsettling. Some even joked that it looked right out of Toy Story. Another user chipped in, pointing out a striking similarity with Nacho Libre, the popular wrestling film from 2006 with Jack Black in a lead role:

Some users found the Steve action figure rather unsettling (Image via Reddit/daRegularMan)

On the other hand, some users came to Jack Black's rescue, defending the action figure and stating that they would love to get their hands on this action figure from the A Minecraft Movie. While some users stated that they wanted the middle-aged action figure, others wanted it because it looked "cursed":

Many users were in support of the quirky action figure (Image via Reddit/daRegularMan)

While there was a mixed bag in terms of reactions, the majority of users hoped that the film would live up to the expectations and recreate the world of Minecraft accurately. With over 170 million monthly active players, it comes as no surprise that they are excited about the arrival of A Minecraft Movie.

When does A Minecraft Movie release

A Minecraft Movie is set to release in theatres worldwide on April 4, 2025. It is a live-action adaption of the globally popular sandbox title featuring a star cast of actors such as Jack Black, Jason Momoa, Emma Myers, Danielle Brooks, and more.

The much-awaited live adaption has been receiving major publicity with multiple teasers and trailers on social media, including a teaser during the NBA All-Star games.

