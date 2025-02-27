Warner Bros. creates A Minecraft Movie website ahead of theatrical release

Warner Bros. has just created A Minecraft Movie website as part of the promotional activities ahead of the film's theatrical release. The movie is set to be released on April 4, 2025, and features a stellar cast, including Jack Black, Jason Momoa, and Emma Myers. So it comes as no surprise that the bigwigs are going all out in promoting the film for the eager fans.

Here's everything you need to know about the A Minecraft Movie website and its unique features.

Warner Bros. creates A Minecraft Movie website to promote theatrical release

Warner Bros. and the official Minecraft movie account on X recently revealed an official website for A Minecraft Movie ahead of its theatrical release on April 4, 2025. The Website offers a unique interactive experience and has an ongoing community event as well.

The website features a large square with grass blocks hiding an image behind it. Clicking on certain blocks will gradually uncover sections of the image. However, more tiles can be unlocked by sharing the #MinecraftMovie tag on X while posting content or anything related to the upcoming movie.

Similar to the Garden Awaken community challenge last year, completing the target and reaching 100% will allow visitors to remove all the grass blocks and unveil the image that hides within. Given the proximity to the theatrical release, it is safe to say the image could be yet another teaser or a first glimpse at some upcoming mob or character in the game.

There are four hidden secrets within the unique Block to Unlock challenge on the website. Once the hashtag bar reaches one hundred percent, all of them will be revealed. Currently, with 64% progress, it has unlocked an exclusive clip of the cast of A Minecraft Movie playing the game, as well as a link to the free movie add-on in the marketplace.

The A Minecraft Movie website is a great way for fans of the upcoming film to keep track of new developments and teasers. Warner Bros. is known to create unique interactive websites to promote their films, so this website could have more tricks under its sleeves for those who yearn for the mines.

