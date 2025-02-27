A Minecraft Movie add-on: All you need to know

Minecraft has many different free add-ons now and Mojang Studios has introduced another new free one for Bedrock based on the upcoming live-action Movie. This follows the recent Lava Chicken add-on, marking a growing trend of free content in the Marketplace. Unlike Lava Chicken, which was developed by Mojang, A Minecraft Movie add-on is created by Spark Universe.

Ad

Keep in mind that the add-on most likely has spoilers for the movie. Minecraft expansion of free content gives players a broader range of experiences to explore without any cost.

With Spark Universe behind its development, this add-on promises a fresh experience making it a great addition to your sandbox.

Chart New Territories with the ultimate Minecraft Seed Generator!

The new mobs in A Minecraft Movie add-on

The add-on introduces a lot of fresh things to the game. It is adding two new bosses, Malgosha and the Great Hog; both are piglin-based. It also adds more than seven fresh piglins.

Ad

Trending

Malgosha is a wizard who throws fireballs at you and also summons piglin minions. He drops two new items: Malgosha’s Staff and the Orb of Dominance.

Piglin army is here to attack in this add-on (Image via Mojang Studios)

When combined, you can craft the Staff of Dominance. This can shoot fireballs at enemies. The Great Hog seems to look like a brute. He uses his cannon to blast attack players.

Ad

Two bosses have been added to the game (Image via Mojang Studios || Sportskeeda Gaming || Spark Universe)

The bosses are just a small part of the new piglins. There are drum, torch, chief, pickaxe, spear, and many more variants of them. Some of them perform physical attacks, like the chief or spear variant, while the drum class buffs other piglins.

Ad

About the new items

The new items are great additions to the title (Image via Mojang Studios || Sportskeeda Gaming || Spark Universe)

The Staff of Dominance was already discussed, but there are many more items in the add-on. The Mushroom Hat has been added — it is just a cute helmet you can wear. With a few iron nuggets and ingots, you can make Buck-Chuckets. This new weapon is overpowered and can stun people, as well. It is also extremely fun to use.

Ad

Another unique item is a Potato Launcher. Made with iron ingots, a potato, and sticks, this shoots tater tots and ender pearls. Charge it to shoot further. Two new types of weapons have been added: Spears and Battleaxes. These weapons are available in all the tiers, such as wood, iron, diamond, and netherite.

If you have any confusion regarding finding and downloading the Minecraft add-on, another article covers it. You can check that out.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Uncover new worlds with our Minecraft Seed Generator!