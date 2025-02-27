How to get and play A Minecraft Movie add-on

Minecraft just released a new add-on based on the upcoming movie, which is interestingly free to play. Mojang has been slowly expanding the roster of free add-ons in the Marketplace recently. Several players will now have a variety of different free add-ons to choose from.

Ad

A Minecraft Movie add-on is the second piece of free content released after Lava Chicken. This new add-on is developed by Spark Universe, unlike the previous one, which was from Minecraft itself. Let’s get into how you can download the add-on.

How to download the add-on

The add-on is a welcome addition (Image via Mojang Studios)

Chart New Territories with the ultimate Minecraft Seed Generator!

Boot up your Bedrock Edition game, and then go to the Marketplace. Check if you can find it in the free add-on section, and if you're unable to find it there, you can use the search bar to type the name and navigate to it directly.

Ad

Trending

In case you're still unable to find it, search for the add-on on Google. Navigate to the official Minecraft website from the search results and click on "Get This Item" to access the add-on. It is free, so you can easily claim and download it.

Once downloaded, you can apply it to an existing world or create a new one. The add-on includes a guide to help you learn its additions and gameplay mechanics so you can jump in and start playing.

Ad

More about A Minecraft Movie?

Ad

A Minecraft Movie is an upcoming film based on the iconic sandbox game and is being directed by Jared Hess, known for his work on Napoleon Dynamite. The plot follows a few people from the real world who find themselves transported through a mysterious portal into the universe of the blocky game.

They must navigate the cubic world and learn to craft, build, and survive. Steve, an expert crafter familiar to fans of the game joins them and the group embarks on an unexpected quest where teamwork and creativity are the keys to returning home.

Ad

The movie boasts a star-studded cast, which includes Jason Momoa, Jack Black, Emma Myers, Danielle Brooks, Sebastian Eugene Hansen, and Jennifer Coolidge. The project aims to appeal to both longtime fans and general audiences. The premise has drawn comparisons to the modern Jumanji films, where ordinary people are thrown into extraordinary digital worlds.

While fan reactions have been mixed so far, with some excited about the film’s potential and others sceptical of how well the game’s open-ended nature can translate to a narrative-driven movie, it's too early to judge the final product.

If executed well, the movie could introduce the beloved title's world to a whole new audience while offering fresh adventures for existing fans.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Uncover new worlds with our Minecraft Seed Generator!