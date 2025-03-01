Regal Cinemas reveals A Minecraft Movie popcorn buckets and accessories

A Minecraft Movie is set to release on April 4, 2025, and with just over a month left, promoters are going all-out to herald its arrival. Regal Cinemas, one of the biggest movie theatre chains in the US, has announced an array of goodies, including popcorn buckets and cups, to celebrate the upcoming theatrical release.

Here's everything you need to know about the A Minecraft Movie popcorn buckets and accessories, as revealed by Regal Cinemas.

Regal Cinemals reveals adorable popcorn buckets and accessories to promote A Minecraft Movie

Popular US movie theatre chain Regal Cinemas has just announced adorable merchandise based on the upcoming A Minecraft Movie's theatrical release. Following the recent trend of themed popcorn buckets as collectibles, the cinema chain has unveiled an array of items for fans to collect and cherish.

Here are all the collectibles and merch being offered by Regal Cinemas:

Pink Sheep Popcorn Baah-ket (Popcorn Bucket)

Creeper Drinks Cup

Creeper Popcorn Bucket

A Minecraft Movie Drinks Cup

Collectible Combo (Creeper Popcorn Bucket+Movie Drinks Cup)

Apart from these items for sale, viewers will also stand a chance to receive a free figural bag clip on April 3, 2025, by being the first to watch the film at participating locations.

These collectibles are fashioned after popular mobs from the upcoming live-action film and feature adorable designs that make them great for fans of the sandbox titles as well as cinephiles. The items can be purchased from participating multiplexes or by visiting the official website.

Additionally, the website is also offering viewers a chance to enter a Prize Pack Sweepstakes to get an array of Minecraft-themed collectible items for free. The winner of the sweepstakes will receive the following items:

Four tickets to the movie

64oz. Movie popcorn tin and dome cup

Themed blanket

Sheep popcorn container

creeper drink

Movie t-shirt

two packs of themed glasses

Movie keychain

These collectibles join the ever-expanding list of available items and merchandise, including Mojang's recent partnerships with global brands like Doritos, Oreos, and even clothing giant Adidas. Apart from the items listed above, recent leaks and rumors suggest that other exclusive collectible items, like plushes and tins, could come to cinema chains like Cinemark.

