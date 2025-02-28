The latest leaks showcase a host of collector's items and popcorn buckets that could be sold as part of A Minecraft Movie's promotions. The much-awaited live-action rendition of the sandbox title is set to arrive on April 4, 2025. As part of the recent trend, theatre chains will launch exclusive popcorn buckets and items as collectibles to celebrate the release of the film.

Here's all you need to know about the collector's items and popcorn buckets for A Minecraft Movie based on recent leaks.

Note: This article is based on leaks and speculations. Readers are advised to take all information herein with a bowl of suspicious stew and a grain of salt.

Leaks showcase upcoming collector's items and popcorn buckets for A Minecraft Movie

The latest leaks suggest that viewers of A Minecraft Movie could be in for a treat. According to leaks and data mined, multiplex chains like Regal Cinemas and Cinemark could be offering fans an option to purchase a host of limited-edition popcorn buckets based on mobs and characters from the film.

This follows a recent trend where multiplexes and cinema chains tie up with production houses to offer exclusive popcorn buckets and collectibles for sale, including the recently viral Dune 2 popcorn bucket. These buckets not only serve as a great way to enjoy your snack in style but also become limited-edition collectibles.

Here are all the upcoming popcorn buckets and merchandise for A Minecraft Movie based on the leaked information:

100oz TNT Popcorn Container with Lid - $20

Chicken Jockey Snack or Drink Container - $25

130oz Popcorn Tin - $15

44oz movie-themed cup - $7.50

Blankets with 2 design options - $25

Plush - $15

Kids Combo 12oz Cup/Tray - $7.75

Regal Cinema Pink Sheep Bucket

Square Creeper Cup

Creeper Tin

Minecraft Dome Cup

Free Bag Clip (Only for Regal Crown Club members)

These collectible items join the fray and expand the current offerings of Mojang's partnership with major brands such as Doritos, Oreos, and even clothing giant Adidas. Since Minecraft is the world's best-selling game, it comes as no surprise that the developers and associated retailers will go all-out to promote the film. Viewers must wait for the film to be released to see if these leaks hold.

Apart from these tins, Mojang recently partnered with Fandango to offer a free Bedrock add-on to those who purchase and watch A Minecraft Movie in the first week of its theatrical release. With a majority of the teenage population enjoying the game, these collaborations are sure to clear out the stocks.

Also read: Warner Bros. creates A Minecraft Movie website ahead of theatrical release

