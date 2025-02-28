  • home icon
  • Minecraft
  • Leaks showcases collector's items and popcorn buckets for A Minecraft Movie

Leaks showcases collector's items and popcorn buckets for A Minecraft Movie

By Sayendra Basu
Modified Feb 28, 2025 12:26 GMT
A Minecraft Movie merch collectibles
Leaks show a host of upcoming collectibles and popcorn buckets for A Minecraft Movie (Image via Warner Bros. Pictures)

The latest leaks showcase a host of collector's items and popcorn buckets that could be sold as part of A Minecraft Movie's promotions. The much-awaited live-action rendition of the sandbox title is set to arrive on April 4, 2025. As part of the recent trend, theatre chains will launch exclusive popcorn buckets and items as collectibles to celebrate the release of the film.

Ad

Here's all you need to know about the collector's items and popcorn buckets for A Minecraft Movie based on recent leaks.

Note: This article is based on leaks and speculations. Readers are advised to take all information herein with a bowl of suspicious stew and a grain of salt.

sk promotional banner

Chart New Territories with the ultimate Minecraft Seed Generator!

Leaks showcase upcoming collector's items and popcorn buckets for A Minecraft Movie

BREAKING EXCLUSIVE - Cinemark and all Minecraft Movie merchandise and Buckets so far!!! byu/GMTMemeoli inPopcornBuckets
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

The latest leaks suggest that viewers of A Minecraft Movie could be in for a treat. According to leaks and data mined, multiplex chains like Regal Cinemas and Cinemark could be offering fans an option to purchase a host of limited-edition popcorn buckets based on mobs and characters from the film.

This follows a recent trend where multiplexes and cinema chains tie up with production houses to offer exclusive popcorn buckets and collectibles for sale, including the recently viral Dune 2 popcorn bucket. These buckets not only serve as a great way to enjoy your snack in style but also become limited-edition collectibles.

Ad

Here are all the upcoming popcorn buckets and merchandise for A Minecraft Movie based on the leaked information:

  • 100oz TNT Popcorn Container with Lid - $20
  • Chicken Jockey Snack or Drink Container - $25
  • 130oz Popcorn Tin - $15
  • 44oz movie-themed cup - $7.50
  • Blankets with 2 design options - $25
  • Plush - $15
  • Kids Combo 12oz Cup/Tray - $7.75
  • Regal Cinema Pink Sheep Bucket
  • Square Creeper Cup
  • Creeper Tin
  • Minecraft Dome Cup
  • Free Bag Clip (Only for Regal Crown Club members)
Ad

These collectible items join the fray and expand the current offerings of Mojang's partnership with major brands such as Doritos, Oreos, and even clothing giant Adidas. Since Minecraft is the world's best-selling game, it comes as no surprise that the developers and associated retailers will go all-out to promote the film. Viewers must wait for the film to be released to see if these leaks hold.

Apart from these tins, Mojang recently partnered with Fandango to offer a free Bedrock add-on to those who purchase and watch A Minecraft Movie in the first week of its theatrical release. With a majority of the teenage population enjoying the game, these collaborations are sure to clear out the stocks.

Ad

Also read: Warner Bros. creates A Minecraft Movie website ahead of theatrical release

Check out our other articles:

Uncover new worlds with our Minecraft Seed Generator!

Quick Links

Edited by Adarsh J Kumar
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी