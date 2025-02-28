Fandango announces limited-edition creeper popcorn bucket bundle for A Minecraft Movie

A Minecraft Movie is set to release on April 4, 2025, and Mojang has partnered with a host of brands and franchises to release unique collectibles and items. Similarly, Fandango just announced a limited edition creeper popcorn bucket bundle for the upcoming film. Here's all you need to know about the limited-edition creeper popcorn bucket bundle for A Minecraft Movie.

Fandango announces limited-edition creeper-themed popcorn bucket bundle for A Minecraft Movie

Fandango just announced a limited-edition Overworld Explorer pack as part of the promotions for the upcoming A Minecraft Movie's theatrical release. The bundle will offer viewers an exclusive collectible Creeper popcorn bucket and a premium format ticket for the film screening after its release.

The exclusive bundle is priced at $45 and includes free shipping; the offer will be available while stocks last. Its dimensions are 8"x 4" x 12.5" and it weighs 0.5 lbs. Additionally, it must be noted that while the popcorn bucket will be shipped physically starting in April, the code for the ticket to watch A Minecraft Movie will be delivered digitally. Viewers will have to redeem the code at Fandango.com or via the Fandango app; it cannot be redeemed directly at any theater box office.

This popcorn bucket joins the expanding list of available items and merchandise, including Mojang's recent partnerships with major brands like Doritos, Oreos, and even clothing giant Adidas. Apart from the creeper bucket, recent leaks and rumors suggest other exclusive collectible items, such as plushes and tins, could come to cinema chains like Regal and Cinemark.

