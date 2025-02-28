  • home icon
A Minecraft Movie cast spotted playing the game ahead of theatrical release

By Sayendra Basu
Modified Feb 28, 2025 10:09 GMT
A Minecraft Movie
The cast of A Minecraft Movie are engrossed with the game (Image via Warner Bros. Pictures)

A Minecraft Movie is set to release soon, bringing one of the world's most popular games to the big screen. The live-action film includes a stellar cast that includes Sebastian Hansen, Jack Black, and Emma Myers, who portray the titular characters. A recent promotion by Mojang saw these three cast members dive into the game and explore the sandbox title ahead of the upcoming release.

Here's all you need to know about the A Minecraft Movie cast spotted playing the game ahead of theatrical release.

Jack Black and cast from A Minecraft Movie cast spotted playing the sandbox title

As part of the upcoming film's promotion, A Minecraft Movie's official website posted an exclusive behind-the-scenes or BTS video, showing prominent cast members engaging in intense Minecraft gameplay.

The clip began with Torfi Frans Ólafsson, one of the film's producers, who also serves as the creative director of entertainment at Mojang. He stated that he came up with the idea of a private server for the cast and crew to play together.

The first clip shows Jack Black exploring a unique village and stepping inside a restaurant made by his friend. Armed with a controller, he is seen exploring the world and talking about the structures built inside his world.

This was followed by Emma Myers, who portrays Natalie in A Minecraft Movie. While engrossed in exploring her world, she stated how she had been playing the game ever since it came out. She is seen exploring the world and coming across a sniffer, which she mistakes for a turtle.

Next up, Sebastian Hansen, who plays Henry, is seen taking up the gamer pose on his laptop and being engrossed while he breaks blocks and clears the area to build a library.

The narrative shifts to Jack Black, who said that he wanted to build a house on the highest mountain in the world. He created a long set of stairs that ascend skywards, appropriately calling it "Steve's Stairway to Heaven." He stated the final build took him hours, while showing the mansion he had built from scratch.

Later in the video, Emma Myers is seen raiding cookies from Jack Black and placing a sign that reads "Emma Was Here", referencing the action from Shawshank Redemption, where Ellis Boyd Redding or Red carves up a wooded panel with the iconic lines "Red was here."

The cast of the upcoming live-action film was seen engaging and diving into the sandbox world where they portray their characters. With just over a month left till A Minecraft Movie hits the big screen, all fans and viewers alike await eagerly.

Also read: Warner Bros. creates A Minecraft Movie website ahead of theatrical release

Edited by Adarsh J Kumar
