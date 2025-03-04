New A Minecraft Movie tab appears in official launcher to promote upcoming film

Mojang has recently added A Minecraft Movie tab in the official game launcher to promote the upcoming film, allowing fans to access related content easily. The live-action movie is set to release in just a month, so it comes as no surprise that the developers are going all-in to spread the word.

Ad

Here's everything you need to know about the A Minecraft Movie tab in the official game launcher.

Mojang adds A Minecraft Movie tab in the official game launcher to promote upcoming film

This new feature is a great way to promote the upcoming theatrical release of A Minecraft Movie (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

Chart New Territories with the ultimate Minecraft Seed Generator!

Mojang has added a new A Minecraft Movie tab in the official launcher, allowing players to access all content related to the upcoming theatrical release. The big-budget live-action film features a stellar cast, including Jack Black, Jason Momoa, and Emma Myers, so it is a no-brainer that the developers will bring out the big guns for promotion.

Ad

Trending

The movie tab allows players to access the two news DLCs that were added — the Lava Chicken Add-on and the newly released A Minecraft Movie add-on. Apart from these, they can also access the latest official trailer and the behind-the-scenes video that gives an in-depth look at the film's creation process.

With less than a month to go for the film's theatrical release, the movie tab is a great way for the developers to promote the movie every time players log in to the sandbox title. It also makes it easier for them to access all news and updates about the film in one place. Players can also download both the free add-ons by simply clicking the respective tiles on the page.

Ad

The Minecraft launcher is known to be one of the most versatile launchers for the game, allowing players to access all editions of the game as well as spin-offs like Dungeons and Legends in one place. The newly added tab blends in seamlessly with the existing framework and offers more functionality and features for players interested in the movie.

Also read: Warner Bros. creates Minecraft Movie website ahead of theatrical release

Ad

Check out our other articles:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Uncover new worlds with our Minecraft Seed Generator!