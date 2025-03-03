A Minecraft Movie: 5 mobs that look surprisingly good in live-action

The much-awaited A Minecraft Movie is set to arrive in April 2025, leaving fans of the sandbox title excited. The live-action film is based on the game's world and features a host of popular mobs in all their glory. Some of these mobs perfectly embody their in-game counterpart, adding much-needed immersion and realism to the movie.

Here are the five mobs in A Minecraft Movie that look surprisingly good in live-action.

Five mobs from A Minecraft Movie that look stunning in their live-action form

1) Wolf

A Minecraft Movie faithfully recreates one of the most popular pets from the game (Image via Warner Bros. Pictures)

The Wolf is one of the most adorable mobs that was first seen in the trailer for A Minecraft Movie. The highly detailed animation faithfully recreates the in-game mob, right down to the red eyes when angry. Additionally, the design of the fur and the intricate eyes make it one of the coolest mobs in the film.

2) Iron Golem

The Iron Golems charging into war has to be the hardest image on the Internet right now (Image via Warner Bros. Pictures)

The Iron Golem is one of the most interesting mobs in Minecraft, rescuing villagers and aiding the player when ambushed by hostile mobs or village raids. The stunning visuals of A Minecraft Movie recreates this metallic mob, right down to its glowing eyes and boxy look.

Additionally, the mosses on the body add a unique touch of realism to the visual output of the mob.

3) Bees

There is nothing more Bee-utiful than this flying ball of yellow (Image via Warner Bros. Pictures)

It would be a sin to try and describe why the bee is one of the most stunning mobs from the live-action A Minecraft Movie.

It is adorable — those eyes and the derpy face are probably one of the main reasons why Mattel decided to turn this fluffy ball of yellow into a plush. The bee has been one of the cutest mobs in the game, so it comes as no surprise that the movie variant is no less.

4) Creeper

Creeper? Aw, man (Image via Warner Bros. Pictures)

The creeper is one of the iconic mobs from the game, right down to the logo on the launcher. It is one of the oldest hostile mobs and an integral part of the gameplay, so it comes as no surprise that A Minecraft Movie aced this design.

The vacant eyes and green body perfectly embody the in-game look of the mob. Additionally, the lore-accurate explosion also adds to the immersion and realism of the creeper in the film.

5) Chicken Jockey

The unique and detailed look of the chicken jockey easily makes it one of the coolest mobs in the movie (Image via Warner Bros. Pictures)

The chicken jockeys are one of the rarest mobs in the game that feature a baby zombie riding a chicken. The peculiar sight of the two easily makes it one of the most popular sightings in the game. Consequently, the design of the mob in the film is surprisingly accurate and highly detailed.

The design of the mob's face, paired with the highly intricate design of the chicken, makes it a truly cool sight to behold. This is especially seen in the hilarious scene where Garrett has to fight it.

