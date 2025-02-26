Minecraft x Razer collection reveals creeper-themed accessories

Mojang Studios has just revealed a Minecraft x Razer collection featuring a host of creeper-themed accessories. Recent teasers by the developers had shown upcoming items and now, with its official release, fans of the blocky world can show their love for the game.

Here's all you need to know about the Minecraft x Razer collection.

Minecraft x Razer collection showcases creeper-themed accessories

Mojang just revealed the much-awaited Minecraft x Razer collection featuring a host of creeper-themed accessories. Razer is known to collaborate with some big brands and games like Hello Kitty, Fortnite, and Genshin Impact. Thus, it comes as no surprise that one of the world's best-selling games with over 170 million monthly players is joining the fray.

The Minecraft x Razer collection seamlessly blends the brand's signature green with the creeper's iconic colors to create a unique line of officially licensed gaming accessories. Here are all the items offered as part of the collaboration:

Razer Blackwidow V4 X Keyboard

Razer Kraken V4 x Headphone

Razer Cobra Mouse

Razer Gigantus V2 Mousepad

Each of these peripherals features the iconic creeper logo in some form. While the Razer Kraken V4 x Headphones have creeper-themed inner cups and headbands, the mouse features a large creeper face on the right button. Along with this, the keyboard has a dedicated creeper keyboard button and decals on the body while the mousepad features a large creeper in its signature shade.

Purchasing the items from the Razer x Minecraft collection will reward you with these in-game cosmetic items (Image via Razer/Mojang Studios)

Additionally, players who purchase these items will be rewarded with in-game cosmetic items that can be redeemed and used in Minecraft Bedrock. Here are the items being given to players as part of the digital rewards:

Ender Dragon Shawl : Rewarded with the purchase of the Razer BlackWidow V4 X or Kraken V4 X Minecraft Edition).

: Rewarded with the purchase of the Razer BlackWidow V4 X or Kraken V4 X Minecraft Edition). Overgrown Arm: Rewarded with the purchase of the Razer Cobra or Gigantus V2 Minecraft Edition.

These items are great for fans of the game who wish to get some official merchandise and put it to use. The Minecraft x Razer collection is currently available on the official Razer website.

