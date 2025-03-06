New Minecraft Movie poster reveals Malgosha, General Chungus, and the Great Hog

Mojang just released a new A Minecraft Movie poster as part of promotional merchandise for the upcoming film, revealing key antagonists like Malgosha, General Chungus, and the Great Hog. The artwork depicts crucial hints and aspects that contribute to the overarching plot involving the Orb of Dominance.

Here's all you need to know about the new A Minecraft Movie poster.

New Minecraft movie poster showcases Malgosha and other villains from upcoming live-action film

The poster depicts key villains in the upcoming film (Image via Minecraftshop.com)

The Minecraft Shop just listed a host of merchandise related to the upcoming A Minecraft Movie. Among other items like clothes and mugs, the listing added a new poster for the upcoming film. The artwork revealed a detailed look of the villains for the upcoming live-action film.

One of the first things that stands out in the poster is the three major villains — Malgosha, General Chungus, and the Great Hog. Malgosha is General Chungus' mother and can be seen wielding the staff of Dominance. The staff can be used to conjure small fireballs or shoot large, powered charges.

Based on the information provided in the trailer and additional context provided by the recent A Minecraft Movie add-on, it is understood that she is in search of the Orb to create the perfect weapon to reign supreme over the overworld.

This ideal is supported by her son, General Chungus, a powerful minion donning a helmet and wielding a sword against an opponent. As the general, he commands large hordes of piglins during his battles with the overworld in the upcoming movie.

Apart from the mother-son duo, the A Minecraft Movie poster also depicts the Great Hog, one of the most powerful bosses, aside from Malgosha. He is a large piglin whose left arm has been replaced by a large weaponized prosthetic. It is capable of shooting explosive fireballs and can punch opponents, as explained in the description of the recently launched add-on.

The A Minecraft Movie poster also depicts Steve and Garrett, portrayed by Jack Black and Jason Momoa, standing against the portal. They look ready to face off the hostile mobs and save the overworld from the piglin attack. The film is set to release on April 4, 205.

Also read: Mojang reveals A Minecraft Movie merchandise ahead of film's release

