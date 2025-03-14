The wide assortment of wood in Minecraft has players wondering what the best variants are to craft their next project. With eleven different variants, players are spoiled for choice. However, some variants reign supreme over others due to a majority of factors, including visual aesthetics, availability, generation, and more.

Here's the definitive wood tier list in Minecraft to help decide the best block for your next castle of dreams.

Complete Minecraft wood tier list

Minecraft wood tier list, ranked (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

Minecraft has 11 different types of wood that players can use to craft a host of items, ranging from elaborate castles to simple boats, doors, and more. Although they offer no functional advantage, factors like availability and visual presentation helped place the variants in these tiers.

Here's the wood tier list in Minecraft:

S-tier

Oak

Pale Oak

Oak is one of the first names to go on the S-tier list due to its massive availability across biomes, making it one of the signature wood types in the game. Oak trees are present in almost all biomes and offer players an easy way to build their first crafting bench or their hundredth bow. Additionally, the visual shade of oak also adds a natural and earthy shade to all builds.

Pale Oak is the newest variant of wood to be added as part of The Garden Awakens drop in 2024, found in the ominous Pale Garden biome. The deathly pale look of the wood has easily made it a favorite for players who love a touch of the eerie. Additionally, the wood can also be used to make the creaking heart, a unique way to summon the creaking mob.

A-tier

Birch

Acacia

Following the success in the S-tier, we now move on to the passengers in the A-tier. Birch is an obvious choice since it is one of the iconic wood types in the game — you can spot it from several hundred blocks away. Additionally, the birch tree can be found in a lot of biomes as well, offering players ease of access.

Similarly, Acacia wood has a unique shade, which makes it the perfect choice for furniture, accessories, and even doors or fences. The unique shade stands out against the rest of the world, offering a bold contrast and a stunning visual experience.

B-tier

Crimson Stem

Spruce

Cherry

Crimson Stem has a rather unique shade that makes it stand out from its peers. The veiny texture with moving artifacts brings the block to life and makes it the perfect choice for showing off that you braved the Nether to get your hands on it.

As for the spruce, it is another popular variant of wood found in a host of biomes, such as groves, taiga, snowy plains, and more. Despite being a rather common design, its availability gives it a few extra brownie points.

The cherry biome is known to be one of the most visually stunning areas in the overworld, offering a magical getaway from the untold horrors that persist beyond the day and beneath the ground. Similarly, cherry wood has a pleasing texture, which makes it a great choice for minimalistic builds.

C-tier

Dark Oak

The C-tier is populated only by the dark oak. It is essentially a darker variant of the regular oak and has the texture of old bark. The texture is hauntingly reminiscent of woodland mansions and its eerie build, so it comes as no surprise that the block is used for crafting items like boats or chests.

However, the dark oak in Minecraft can serve as a great contrast for wood types like Pale Oak and Birch, creating a unique contrast between two shades and adding much-needed volume to the builds.

D-tier

Jungle

Mangrove

Warped

The D-tier for wood in Minecraft might sound like the worst of the worst — and it probably is. The jungle wood has a generic look that looks like a slightly tweaked variant of the oak with horizontal stripes. Additionally, it is just found in a few biomes, making it a scarce block to get your hands on.

As for the mangrove wood, it is only found in the mangrove biome. The dull look of the block makes it suitable for use as fuel for your furnace or as an ingredient for smelting. If you wish to be less harsh to the block, you can also use it as a fence to store all the new chicken variants in-game.

The Warped block is yet another variant found in the Nether that you can collect only if you have something important to do in the biome, like trading with piglins or collecting ghast tears. It is not worth risking your life for the blue wood — blue wool is a safer and healthier alternative. However, this block could be the perfect fit for the best horror builds and mods in Minecraft.

