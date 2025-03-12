Minecraft developer's cryptic response to Spicewood leaks leaves more questions than answers

Gamers were left puzzled when Minecraft developer's cryptic response to Spicewood leaks left more questions than answers. In response to a post by Jens Bergensten, lead designer of Minecraft, a fellow Bluesky user subtly asked about the numerous leaks regarding Spicewood. However, the developer's reply left fans scratching their heads.

Here's everything you need to know about Minecraft developer's cryptic response to the leaks regarding Spicewood, the alleged Dungeons sequel.

Minecraft developer's cryptic response to Spicewood leaks leaves players scratching their heads

Recently, Jens Bergensten, lead designer of Minecraft and chief creative officer of Mojang Studios, posted an image on the social media platform Bluesky as a teaser for Minecraft Live. The image showed a sticky note with "Don't Touch" attached to a wall or poster with a wooden texture.

Responding to the image, a user asked Jens a rather direct question about Spicewood, the alleged sequel to Dungeons:

@reignotfh.bsky.social stated that this image is a confirmation regarding Spicewood, hinting at the leaks that suggested Dungeons 2 was in the works. The developer jokingly responded with the following message:

"Yummy"

It is not clear whether the developer was responding to the OP's comment about Spicewood or his latter comment about the cinnamon bark since cinnamon is a common ingredient used in drinks and food. However, the speculations were taken up another notch when @zeromrja.github.io‬ directly asked Jens about game leaks. The developer had a direct response, where he stated the following:

"Leaks are a huge disappointment for the people who have worked on something for years and then don't get the joy of telling people about it. If leaks are good for the project itself isn't really relevant. Developers care about what they work on and feel pride to share on their own terms."

Despite not directly confirming the existence of the alleged sequel, the developer's response seems to align with recent leaks that suggest Spicewood has been in development for over two years. With Minecraft Live 2025 right around the corner, Mojang might drop a hint or teaser that could finally confirm the leaks or put them to bed.

However, the response also stated leaks being good for the project is not relevant — and given the overwhelming demand for a Dungeons sequel — it would seem that the team might need a little good. However, players will have to wait for an official statement from the developers to see if these leaks hold true.

