Minecraft Live 2025 announced: Date, time, and other details

By Sayendra Basu
Modified Mar 05, 2025 16:52 GMT
Minecraft Live 2025
Minecraft Live 2025 has been announced (Image via Mojang Studios)

The much-awaited Minecraft Live 2025 has been announced. The event will essentially lay the roadmap for the year and give players a sneak peek at the major changes and features to expect in 2025. This annual livestream has always been the stage where Mojang announces major improvements and additions to the game, so it comes as no surprise that fans are excited.

Here's everything you need to know about Minecraft Live 2025.

When is Minecraft Live 2025?

Minecraft Live 2025 is set to take place on March 22, 2025. With just over two weeks left for the much-awaited annual event, players are excited to tune into this livestream.

This year's Minecraft Live could introduce major features and additions to the base game and perhaps even offer some clarity regarding Spicewood, a possible sequel to Dungeons (if the latest leaks are to be believed). Additionally, it will also showcase exclusive content from the upcoming A Minecraft Movie that is set to release on April 4, 2025.

What time is Minecraft Live 2025?

Minecraft Live 2025 is set to begin at 1 pm ET on Saturday, March 22, 2025. It will lay the roadmap for all the big things to look forward to this year and give an update on all the major game drops, including the upcoming Spring Drop.

Here's when this year's Minecraft Live will take place across major time zones:

  • ET (Eastern Time) – 1:00 PM, Saturday, March 22
  • CT (Central Time) – 12:00 PM, Saturday, March 22
  • MT (Mountain Time) – 11:00 AM, Saturday, March 22
  • PT (Pacific Time) – 10:00 AM, Saturday, March 22
  • GMT (Greenwich Mean Time) – 5:00 PM, Saturday, March 22
  • CET (Central European Time) – 6:00 PM, Saturday, March 22
  • IST (India Standard Time) – 10:30 PM, Saturday, March 22
  • JST (Japan Standard Time) – 2:00 AM, Sunday, March 23
  • AEST (Australian Eastern Standard Time) – 4:00 AM, Sunday, March 23
How to watch Minecraft Live 2025

The event can be viewed on the Minecraft website (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)
The event can be viewed on the Minecraft website (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

You can watch this year's Minecraft Live by visiting the official website (minecraft.net) as well as via YouTube andTwitch at 1 pm ET on Saturday, March 22, 2025.

Edited by Niladri Roy
