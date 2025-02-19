Minecraft leak hints at upcoming game drop's release window

The latest Minecraft leak seems to hint at the release window of the much-awaited upcoming game drop. This is set to be the first major drop of 2025 and introduce a wealth of exciting features such as leaf litter, wildflowers, bush, and more. Although Mojang has not disclosed any official date for its arrival, recent leaks all but confirm the timing.

Here's all you need to know about the upcoming game drop's expected release window based on the Minecraft leak.

Note: This article is based on leaks and speculations. Readers are advised to take all information herein with a bowl of suspicious stew and a healthy pinch of salt.

Minecraft leak hints at the release window of upcoming game drop

The latest Minecraft leak seems to suggest the release window of the much-awaited Spring Drop, the first game drop of 2025. According to data mined from games files by @SmokeyStack_ (a reputed programmer and Minecraft add-on creator), Mojang will give a notification regarding devices that are about to lose support.

However, the message states that players on Android 8, iOS 13, and VR will receive their last update on March 2025, after which those devices will not be supported. This suggests that the next major update (or the Spring Drop) is set to arrive in less than a month, in March 2025. This statement aligns with previous leaks that suggested that the first drop of the year will be released during the spring season.

With spring beginning in eight days, it seems that the upcoming game drop is right around the corner. Mojang has yet to give any official statement; but if this Minecraft leak is anything to go by, players will not have to wait long before they can experience the upcoming gameplay improvements as well as the introduction of new features and items such as the firefly bush, wildflower, and mob variants.

The latest Minecraft snapshots as well as beta and previews have introduced tons of new features, including a major facelift of mob-spawn eggs (released only a few hours ago). So, it comes as no surprise that players are eager to get their hands on this new game drop. This will be the first drop of the year, following The Garden Awakens drop of last year.

Also read: How to use shaders in Minecraft 1.21.4

