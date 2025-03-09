4 cool things you can do with armor stands in Minecraft

Armor stands in Minecraft are one of the coolest items that have a host of uses apart from being just a rack that proudly displays your favorite set of armor. Players have found unique and innovative ways of using this block to create several interesting structures, like armor showcases. Moreover, it can also serve as a useful utility in the game.

Here are the four cool things you can do with armor stands in Minecraft.

Statues and other cool things you can make using armor stands in Minecraft

1) Statue with a pose

Use armor stands in Minecraft to create statues with unique poses (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

Apart from using it as a great way to display your hard-earned weapons, you can use armor stands in Minecraft to create unique poses, action scenes, or dancing figures. This can come in handy when decorating your base or adding a scene piece in roleplay servers.

Here's how you can use poses with armor stands in Minecraft on Java edition:

Summon an armor stand with arms

The first thing you must do is summon an armor stand with arms. You can do it easily with the following commands:

/summon armor_stand ~ ~ ~ {ShowArms:1b,NoBasePlate:1b}

Adjust its pose to create actions or poses

Once the armor stand is summoned, you can create unique poses and action movements using these set commands:

/data merge entity @e[type=armor_stand,limit=1,sort=nearest] {Pose:{RightArm:[220f,0f,0f]}}

Replace 'RightArm' with your desired body part and angle to create unique poses, giving them a much more realistic look. Additionally, putting armor sets on these stands makes them look like soldiers about to charge into battle.

2) Invisible items

Armor stands in Minecraft can be used to display floating weapons and items (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

You can also use commands to create invisible armor stands in Minecraft, allowing you to display floating items and weapons. This is a unique way to show off your swag and impress your friends.

Here's how you can create an invisible weapon holder using armor stands:

Summon an invisible and floating armor stand

Use this command to summon an invisible armor stand near you. Using the command will generate it in the nearest empty block:

/summon armor_stand ~ ~ ~ {Invisible:1b,NoGravity:1b,ShowArms:1b}

Give it an invisible weapon

Once the armor stand is summoned, you can now give it an invisible weapon to create the cool effect:

/data merge entity @e[type=armor_stand,limit=1,sort=nearest] {HandItems:[{id:"minecraft:weapon_name",Count:1b},{}]}

Replace "minecraft:weapon_name" with a weapon of your choice, like a diamond sword or a mace, to create a unique effect — making it seem like the weapon is floating. This is a great way of decorating your bases and adding a cool touch to them.

3) Make an armor showcase

Create a cool armor showcase using armor stands in Minecraft (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

Rather than simply using armor stands to place armor, you can use them to create unique showcases that add a regal touch to your builds. Simply add decorative or temporary blocks to the simple stand to enhance its look.

You can pair the armor stand with glowstone blocks or netherite blocks to show off your dedication to the game. Additionally, you can also use gold or diamond blocks in creating enclosures for your extra pair of armor.

4) Create invisible statues or ghost heads

You can summon and create floating ghost heads using armor stands (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

Armor stands in Minecraft can also be used to create invisible statues or ghost heads, making it the perfect item to enjoy some of the best horror mods in the game.

Here's how you can create an invisible statue with a floating head using armor stands in Minecraft:

Summon an Invisible Armor Stand

Start by summoning an invisible armor stand, similar to the one used above:

/summon armor_stand ~ ~ ~ {NoBasePlate:1b,Invisible:1b}

Add a floating head

Once your invisible armor stand is summoned, add a floating head to complete the look and create the perfect spooky accessory:

/data merge entity @e[type=armor_stand,limit=1,sort=nearest] {ArmorItems:[{},{},{},{id:"minecraft:carved_pumpkin",Count:1b}]}

You can replace id: "minecraft:carved_pumpkin" with any head block you desire, including skeleton or zombie heads. These floating head statues look stunning and can be a great way to spook your friends in horror-themed SMPs or servers.

