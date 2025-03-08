Minecraft Dungeons 2 leaks: What we know so far

The gaming community has been flooded with rumors and Minecraft Dungeons 2 leaks, and players eagerly await a sequel to the game. Dungeons was Mojang's dungeon crawler that stopped receiving support in 2023 despite being overwhelmingly popular. However, recent rumors hint at a possible sequel.

Here's everything you need to know about the Minecraft Dungeons 2 leaks.

Note: This article is based on leaks, so readers should take the information with a steaming bowl of suspicious stew and a healthy pinch of salt.

Everything we know so far about Minecraft Dungeons 2 leaks

The dive down the rabbit hole surrounding the Minecraft Dungeons 2 leaks began earlier this year when a Reddit user posted the allegedly leaked Mojang roadmap for the next three years. Among other things like a proposed Netflix series and new game drops, users noticed the logo for Spicewood — an alleged Dungeons spinoff that was set for a second-quarter release in 2026.

The leaked Minecraft roadmap had the logo for Spicewood in the game's signature font and a unique orange color. However, hawk-eyed fans spotted a string of letters in the illager font from Dungeons right above the logo. Players who decoded it further pointed out that the text translates to "vertical slice".

Vertical slice is a popular corporate term in the game development industry, referring to a working prototype for a proposed game. It is essentially a small, self-contained chunk or demo of the game that allows stakeholders and investors to play it and experience all of the major systems and mechanics.

While some users had suggested that the image for Spicewood could be AI-generated, many others opined that AI would not be able to generate and write the illager text so accurately.

Additionally, Spicewood has been a consistent codename hinted at by many legacy leakers and data miners such as Roger Badgerman and John, who have mentioned Minecraft Spicewood through direct namedrops or indirect references. This prompted users to go on a deep dive, which uncovered more information that could allegedly support the existence of the spinoff.

Comment byu/Successful-Meat-5632 from discussion inLeaksAndRumors Expand Post

u/Successful-Meat-5632 found a job listing from a year ago that was looking to hire a gameplay Tech Lead at Mojang Studios. They highlighted the job description, which stated the following:

"Mojang is looking for a Tech Lead to take on the challenges around implementing features for the universe of Minecraft Dungeons"

This could suggest that the game studio was looking for developers to work on the game that is reportedly based on Dungeons, but the trail ran cold. However, the first week of March drove players further down the rabbit hole when major Minecraft Dungeons 2 leaks seemed to surface on the Internet.

The latest Minecraft Dungeons 2 leaks by data mining collective XOX_LEAK claim that Project Spicewood is set to be a sequel to Minecraft Dungeons. This recent string of leaks seems to support the previously leaked roadmap, all but suggesting that Spicewood was a codename for a sequel to the spinoff.

Based on information obtained from the leaks and mined data, the spinoff seems to have been in development for at least two years, right around the time Dungeons stopped receiving support. Additional data also suggested possible new areas and POIs that could be coming with Spicewood.

Here are all the locations that might make it to the sequel based on the Minecraft Dungeons 2 leaks:

Honeycomb Fields

Undermill

Farm

Island

Lake

Fields

Forest

Desert

Cliff

Fortress

Mountain

Village

Icelagoon

Forest

Deep Dark Entrance

Outpost Entrance

Witchzone

Shady Forest

Town

Additionally, the Minecraft Dungeons 2 leaks reportedly depict in-game screenshots of the Minecraft Dungeons spinoff. The mined data also suggests that the internal release timeline could be the second quarter of 2026, aligning with the date mentioned in the previously leaked roadmap. With over 25 million players playing the first game, a sequel could well be on the cards.

Although there is no official confirmation from the developers, a spate of similar leaks and mined data hint at the possibility of the sequel being more than just a rumor. Based on the leaked image, which depicted an active portal and the warden, Minecraft Dungeons 2 could finally shed light on the mystery of the ancient cities in the game.

However, players will have to wait and see if the beloved dungeon crawler gets a much-needed revival in 2026 and if the leaked roadmap holds true. With Minecraft Live set for March 22, 2025, players are hoping for the developers to shed some light on the rumor mill of Minecraft Dungeons 2 leaks.

