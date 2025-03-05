New leaks hint at Minecraft Dungeons getting a sequel

The latest leaks suggest that the popular spin-off Minecraft Dungeons could finally get a sequel. Dungeons was a unique dungeon crawler set in the familiar world of the base game, allowing players to experience Minecraft in a new way. However, it stopped receiving support when development ceased in 2023.

Here's everything you need to know about the possible Minecraft Dungeons sequel based on leaks.

Note: This article is based on leaks, so readers should take the information with a pinch of salt.

Leaks hint at a much-awaited Minecraft Dungeons sequel

According to the latest leaks by data mining collective XOX_LEAK, Project Spicewood is set to be a sequel to Minecraft Dungeons, the popular dungeon crawler that met an untimely demise in 2023. Based on data-mined information, the spinoff has been in development for at least two years, right around the time Dungeons stopped receiving support.

Additional data-mined leaks also suggested possible new areas and POIs that could be coming with Spicewood. Honeycomb Fields, Desert, and Forest are reportedly the new locations with a subset of areas under them.

Here are all the locations that might make it to the spinoff based on the mined data:

Honeycomb Fields

Undermill

Farm

Island

Lake

Fields

Forest

Desert

Cliff

Fortress

Mountain

Village

Icelagoon

Forest

Deep Dark Entrance

Outpost Entrance

Witchzone

Shady Forest

Town

Just over a month ago, a Redditor posted an image of the Spicewood logo containing the illager font, sparking massive debate and speculations regarding the possibility of a spinoff. These new leaks seem to support previous speculations and rumors. However, players will have to wait for an official confirmation or teaser from the developers to verify these claims.

The leaks regarding Spicewood align with the recently leaked Minecraft roadmap that hinted at an upcoming spinoff in 2026. Although there was no official confirmation from the developers, numerous similar leaks and mined data hint at the possibility of it being more than just a rumor. The mined data also suggests that the internal release timeline could be the second quarter of 2026.

Additionally, the recent leak by XOX_LEAK reportedly depicts in-game screenshots of the Minecraft Dungeons spinoff. However, players will have to wait and see if the beloved dungeon crawler gets a much-needed revival in 2026 and if the leaked roadmap holds true.

