5 Minecraft mods every player should use in 2025

If you are looking for the best Minecraft mods every player should use in 2025, you're in the right place. Mods and add-ons are an essential part of the gameplay of Mojang's iconic sandbox, transforming the vanilla world and adding a host of unique features. While some add new items to the gameplay, others introduce an array of much-needed improvements or changes.

Thus, these are the five best Minecraft mods every player should use in 2025.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

Xaero's Minimap and other Minecraft mods every player should use in 2025

1) Iris Shaders/Optifine

Iris and Optfine can radically transform how your Minecraft world looks (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

Latest game version: 1.21.4

Modloader(s): Fabric, Forge, NeoForge

Shaders are among the most popular unimplemented Minecraft features, capable of radically transforming vanilla worlds. Players can use shaders — custom visual packs that add significant visual changes to the gameplay, to create entire universes. Iris and Optifine allow you to modify visual settings and change additional aspects like brightness, texture quality, and even sunlight.

Players can visually transform their vanilla world by changing the look and textures of features like the sky, mobs, water, and even elements, making it a great customization option. These thematic changes can add unique styles to your gameplay, offering a more engaging experience.

2) Xaero's Minimap

The highly detailed map easily makes Xaero's Minimap one of the most essential Minecraft mods every player should use in 2025 (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

Creator: thexaero

Latest game version: 1.21.4

Modloader(s): Fabric, Forge, NeoForge, Quilt

Players have always hoped that the default map in Minecraft would receive some modification or update. However, map mods like Xaero's Minimap can greatly expand the existing functions of the item, offering a plethora of uses and features that can aid in exploring and traversing different biomes

Xaero's Minimap allows players to see nearby terrain, mobs, resource areas, and more. Apart from visualizing resources and threats, it can also be used to place custom waypoints to find favorite locations or POIs. The vanilla-themed style of the mod allows it to blend seamlessly with the basic sandbox, making it one of the coolest Minecraft mods available.

3) Just Enough Items (JEI)

JEI can help you decode recipes and find items in Minecraft (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

Creator: mezz

Latest game version: 1.21.1

Modloader(s): Fabric, Forge, NeoForge,

Just Enough Items or JEI is an immensely popular mod in the community, found in a majority of modpacks or used standalone. It is a detailed item and recipe-viewing add-on that uses a visually enhanced method to depict available items, recipes, and more — making it a very useful Minecraft mod for players.

The detailed display with icons and the ability to drag blocks from the list to the crafting bench make it a great asset for the survival of hardcore players. Additionally, it also allows players with multiple mods to search for items that are specific to the add-on, allowing for better integration and cross-functionality.

4) Jade

The functionality of Jade makes it one of the essential Minecraft mods every player should use in 2025 (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

Creator: Snownee

Latest game version: 1.21.4

Modloader(s): Fabric, Forge, NeoForge, Quilt

Jade is one of the most interesting functional mods on this list, allowing players to identify every item they come across. Simply hovering the pointer over an item will list its name and category, allowing players to understand what they are looking at. Additionally, it lists the health of mobs, making it easier to eliminate or defeat them.

Jade can also be combined with Just Enough Items (JEI) to show recipes and uses for items, making it the perfect combination for new players to get started with the game. The increased accessibility easily ranks it as one of the top Minecraft mods to try in 2025.

5) Inventory HUD+

This is one of the most essential Minecraft mods every player should use in 2025 (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

Creator: dmitrylovin

Latest game version: 1.21.4

Modloader(s): Fabric, Forge, NeoForge

Inventory HUD+ is a unique HUD mod that significantly buffs the vanilla display to provide crucial details. Apart from basic details like hunger and health, it provides critical information such as the strength of weapons, the durability of the shield, inventory size, and player health.

Most of the information panels within Inventory HUD+ can be modified and customized, allowing players to pick and choose the information they want displayed. Moreover, the mod allows custom placement of information on different sections of the screen, making it one of the best Minecraft mods in 2025.

