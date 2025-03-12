A Minecraft Movie: Enderman first appearance revealed

A Minecraft Movie is set to release in theatres worldwide on April 4, 2025, and fans of the sandbox title are excited to see their favorite mobs and characters on the big screen. A recent collaboration with an educational website finally revealed the appearance of the Endermen, the popular grass-block-loving mob and the source of the coveted ender pearl in the game.

Here's everything you must know about how the Endermen in A Minecraft Movie.

A Minecraft Movie collaboration reveals how Endermen look in the upcoming live-action film

Ahead of the release of A Minecraft Movie, several teasers and promotional content have offered players a peek into the upcoming mobs and their design. However, a recent partnership with educational resources website Twinkl presents players with their first glance at the grass-block-loving neutral mob. The producers have faithfully recreated the mob in its signature shade and unique eyes.

Apart from the enderman, the educational package from Twinkl consists of twenty-five activity sheets, which feature a host of other mobs, such as the iron golem, creepers, and the bee — offering children a fun and engaging way to learn things, such as logical reasoning and mathematics, while reveling in the world of their favorite characters, like Steve and Ari.

The enderman is one of the iconic mobs in the game, so it comes as no surprise that it is set to make an appearance in the film and as part of the promotional content. Additionally, since the trailer and teasers featured a hilarious gag regarding an ender pearl, it just makes sense to add the mob and showcase it as part of the inclusions in the film's plot.

With over 300 million copies sold worldwide, Minecraft has had a lasting impact on generations of players. Thus, it comes as no surprise that educators are blending game-based learning to create an engaging and fun environment for the new generation of students.

The live-action film features some of the most iconic mobs from the game — zombies, creepers, chickens, chicken jockeys, and even the humongous iron golem. With the film right around the corner, fans of the sandbox title are excited to see their favorite block-shaped world come to life on the big screen.

A Minecraft Movie is set to have its world premiere on March 30, 2025, in Leicester Square, London, ahead of its global theatrical release on April 4, 2025.

