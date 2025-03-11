A Minecraft Movie world premiere to be hosted in London

Warner Bros. has announced that the A Minecraft Movie world premiere is set to take place in London, UK. The much-awaited live-action film inspired by Mojang's popular sandbox title features a star-studded cast, including Jack Black and Jason Momoa.

Here's everything you need to know about the A Minecraft Movie world premiere in London.

A Minecraft Movie world premiere to take place on March 30, 2025

The A Minecraft Movie premiere is set to take place in London, United Kingdom, on March 30, 2025. It will take place in the iconic Leicester Square and will be attended by key cast members, such as Jason Momoa, Jack Black, Danielle Brooks, Emma Myers, Sebastian Hansen, and Jennifer Coolidge.

The event will also be attended by director Jared Hess and producers Mary Parent, Cale Boyter, and creative director Torfi Frans Ólafsson. It is set to be a star-studded affair, celebrating the worldwide theatrical release of the film on April 4, 2025.

Warner Bros. is also offering the chance to secure two passes to attend the red-carpet event from the fan areas, allowing fans to meet the cast members. Those interested can apply for the General Access Fan Area and the Accessible Fan Area. All applications will close at 23:59 GMT on Sunday, March 16, 2025, with winners being drawn at random.

The red carpet event will also be livestreamed for those who cannot attend it in person, offering viewers a way to stay connected with the live developments. Viewers can visit the @warnerbrosuk TikTok account around 12:30 GMT on March 30, 2025, to access the broadcast.

Additionally, the @warnerbrosuk social media channels are set to showcase exclusive behind-the-scenes footage, allowing fans to get a sneak peek at the development process and other aspects ahead of the film's theatrical release next month.

Also read: Is A Minecraft Movie coming to Netflix?

