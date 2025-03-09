Is A Minecraft Movie coming to Netflix?

A Minecraft Movie is set to release worldwide on April 4, 2025. The much-awaited live-action recreation of the sandbox world features a star cast, including Jack Black, Jason Momoa, and Emma Myers. So, it comes as no surprise that fans are excited to watch it on the big screen. However, some viewers are wondering if the movie is set to make its way to Netflix's ever-expanding catalogue.

Unfortunately, no, A Minecraft Movie will not be coming to Netflix at launch. Read on to learn more.

A Minecraft Movie is not confirmed for a Netflix release yet

A Minecraft Movie will hit theaters globally on April 4, 2025. The live-action film follows the story of a ragtag crew that ends up in the sandbox world and is tasked with protecting the overworld from a piglin invasion. It features characters from the bestselling title and is brought to life by a star-studded cast of Hollywood A-listers.

All promotional content for the film currently hints at a theatrical release only, so A Minecraft Movie is not set to release on Netflix anytime soon. Moreover, neither Mojang nor Warner Bros. has made any announcement about an OTT release.

It is worth mentioning that Warner Bros. recently signed a deal with Netflix to bring an array of their titles to the streaming platform, so it is possible that they will add A Minecraft Story to Netflix's catalog in the future. Additionally, since most films end up on platforms like Netflix and Amazon Prime months after their release, a future addition could be in the cards.

At this moment, Netlix is working on a Minecraft Animated Series, which is set to bring an exciting storyline featuring new characters set in the familiar sandbox world. The streaming giant is currently working with WildBrain, the studio behind Netflix’s animated hits like Sonic Prime and Ninjago: Dragons Rising, to develop the series.

Despite being announced in June 2024, Netflix has not provided any timeline regarding the arrival of the animated series. However, if we are to go by the recently leaked Minecraft roadmap, the series is set for release by 2027. Fans of Minecraft will have to see if the animated series paves the way for the arrival of A Minecraft movie on the streaming platform sometime in the future.

