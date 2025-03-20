Nyx Cosmetics partners with A Minecraft Movie to launch limited-edition cosmetic lineup

A Minecraft Movie releases on April 4, 2025, and fans are excited to see the block-shaped sandbox title on the big screen. Ahead of the release, Mojang has partnered with a host of brands, such as Oreo, Doritos, and even Fossil. Now, Nyx Cosmetics has joined hands with the team to release a limited-edition cosmetic lineup based on the film.

Here's all you need to know about the Nyx Cosmetics lineup based on A Minecraft Movie.

Nyx Cosmetics joins hands with A Minecraft Movie to release limited-edition cosmetic lineup

Nyx Cosmetics has just announced an exclusive line of cosmetics inspired by the upcoming A Minecraft Movie. With the film just around the corner, Mojang seems to be going all out in promoting the first live-action adaptation of the sandbox title. In an official post on social media platform X, Nyx posted a teaser showing unique boxes of blush based on characters from the universe.

As part of the collaboration, here are all the items that fans can purchase:

MINECRAFT MOVIE Complete 10-Piece Collection Bundle

A MINECRAFT MOVIE CHEEKY MOB BALMS available in three shades: Honeycomb Hottie, Oh She BAAAHd, Wolfin' Around

available in three shades: Honeycomb Hottie, Oh She BAAAHd, Wolfin' Around A MINECRAFT MOVIE RARE HIGHLIGHT BALMS : Creamy highlighters offered in three shades: Blow Your Mine, Diamond Drip, Going Gold:

: Creamy highlighters offered in three shades: Blow Your Mine, Diamond Drip, Going Gold: MINECRAFT MOVIE FAT OIL SLICK CLICK : Clickable lip oils in three shades: Hunk CityCherry, Grove Girlie, Redstone Mine

: Clickable lip oils in three shades: Hunk CityCherry, Grove Girlie, Redstone Mine MINECRAFT MOVIE Mirror: Compact mirror inspired by the film.

While the compact mirror retails for $20, all other individual items can be purchased for $12 and $11 from Nyx Cosmetics' official website only. These unique items are a great collectible for fans of the game who want to deck up in style.

Warner Bros. and Mojang seem to be going all out to promote the film, even partnering with Tourism New Zealand to launch the first-ever destination DLC. Additionally, they have also joined hands with multiplex chains like Regal and Cinemark to release themed popcorn buckets, mugs, and other merchandise.

The upcoming Minecraft Live 2025 is also set to provide exclusive footage from the film. Similar to the recent Twitch stream that Jack Black did with Quackity, viewers can expect to get an exclusive sneak peek before they enjoy the star-studded live-action movie on the big screen.

Also read: Minecraft Movie: From Block to Big Screen book set to release on April 22

