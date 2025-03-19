Minecraft is known to partner with some of the biggest brands and franchises, in the form of DLCs or expansions. Now, Mojang has partnered with the country of New Zealand and its government to promote local tourism and wonders. This new add-on allows players to explore the rich Māori culture and the beautiful heritage through the lens of a filmmaker.

Ad

Here's everything you need to know about the Minecraft Aotearoa New Zealand DLC.

Minecraft partners with Tourism New Zealand and Warner Bros' to launch a destination DLC

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Chart New Territories with the ultimate Minecraft Seed Generator!

Minecraft has collaborated with Tourism New Zealand and Warner Bros' to create Aotearoa New Zealand, the first-ever destination DLC in the sandbox title. It allows Bedrock edition players to essentially explore the rich cultural heritage of New Zealand. The itinerary of the tour-themed add-on takes players to six exciting destinations inspired by real-life places.

Players can explore the six following spots and engage in activities in the Bedrock add-on:

Waitomo Caves

Rotorua

Kāpiti Island

Abel Tasman

Tekapo

Doubtful Sound

Ad

The intricately crafted add-on helps players learn about Māori culture, customs, and taonga (treasures). The world also contains a host of NPCs, including kāumatua (elders), who are based on real people from New Zealand. All these come together to deliver an authentic and hands-on experience of what it would be like to visit the Land of the Long White Cloud in person.

In the DLC, players take on the role of a filmmaker and are tasked with completing a variety of unique challenges and quests across the six destinations. They can film wildlife, geothermal activities, and beautiful constellations at nighttime. Do note that this add-on can be downloaded for free from the Minecraft Marketplace.

Ad

As for adventure, the add-on offers activities like paddling a waka in Abel Tasman, discovering glowworms in Waitomo, and even navigating a traditional boat in Doubtful Sound. Players can also spot rare native birds on Kāpiti Island, which adds to the entire experience.

With A Minecraft Movie just around the corner, Mojang is busy promoting the live-action film, partnering with brands such as Doritos, Oreo, and even Fossil. Their latest partnership with Tourism New Zealand adds to the ever-expanding bingo book of brands and franchises associated with the bestselling title.

Ad

Also read: Mojang teases new block ahead of Live 2025

Check out our other articles:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Uncover new worlds with our Minecraft Seed Generator!