Mojang posted a short teaser ahead of Minecraft Live 2025, leaving fans of the sandbox title excited. The live stream is one of the most-coveted events, where the developers unveil the roadmap for the year and reveal a host of new items and features. So it comes as no surprise that the teaser has created quite a stir in the community.

Here's everything to know about the Minecraft Live 2025 teaser regarding the new block.

Mojang teases new block ahead of Minecraft Live 2025

The new teaser on Mojang's YouTube channel garnered a lot of excitement from fans awaiting the upcoming Minecraft Live. The video showed Steve waiting next to a hole in the ground, filled with water. The narrator further states that a new block is coming to the game and it is placed in the hole filled with water.

Next, the narrator/Steve states they are awaiting a result since they were told that something would happen if the block was soaked in water. This video teases the viewers before shifting to an announcement about Minecraft Live, indicating that the result would be posted there.

This short teaser is packed with information — primarily, the arrival of a new block to the ever-expanding world of Minecraft. Additionally, it would seem like the block can soak water, similar to a sponge. The official account on X further reinforced this theme when they posted a picture of a bottle of water being filled, with the following caption:

"Hydration break: Don’t forget to hydrate!"

It would seem that Mojang is set to bring a block that could have the ability to soak water or transform its properties when in contact with it. Since Minecraft already has a sponge to soak water, this new block could have properties similar to the sponge but for soaking a different item. Apart from these teasers, the social media account on TikTok posted a video for Minecraft Live 2025 with a sponge in it:

All of the posts and images seem to hint at the new block possessing properties similar to a sponge. With Minecraft Live 2025 just around the corner, players must wait and see what the new block could be. Every year, the live stream introduces new features and items, such as the Pale Garden, bundles, and more. This year's event is also set to feature an array of new items and changes.

Also read: What to expect from Minecraft Live 2025

