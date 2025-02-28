Mojang partners with Fandango to give away free Bedrock add-on for A Minecraft movie

A Minecraft Movie is set to release soon, and Mojang is going all out to promote it. The developer has now partnered with popular ticketing agency Fandango to give away a free Bedrock add-on to early viewers as part of their promotional activities.

Here's everything you need to know about the free Bedrock add-on for A Minecraft Movie offered by Mojang in partnership with Fandango.

Mojang partners with Fandango to reward A Minecraft Movie viewers with free Bedrock add-on

Mojang has partnered with Fandango to create a unique promotional offer where viewers who purchase a ticket and watch A Minecraft Movie during the opening weekend — between April 3 - 6, 2025 — will be rewarded with a free in-game jetpack add-on. Purchasing the ticket will reward players with an exclusive 25-digit code that can be used to redeem the free add-on.

Players can head over to the redemption page or click on "redeem now" in their email and use the code at checkout to apply the discount to the Minecraft Jetpack add-on for Bedrock edition. They will need an active Microsoft account to redeem the offer. All codes must be used before they expire on December 31, 2025, at 11:59 pm PT.

This promotional offer is applicable in the U.S. only. Viewers will need to purchase tickets from Fandango, the official partner for A Minecraft Movie, to redeem this reward. Additionally, this Bedrock add-on is available only with an opening weekend ticket and cannot be purchased separately.

Once players complete the purchase, they will receive an email with the code to redeem their in-game jetpack for Minecraft Bedrock.

Similar to the host of promotional content and partnership with brands like Adidas, Doritos, and Oreo, this is a great collectible for fans of the game and A Minecraft Movie. This add-on has been announced amidst rumors surrounding the possible arrival of a skin pack based on the upcoming Minecraft Movie.

Also read: Warner Bros. creates Minecraft Movie website ahead of theatrical release

