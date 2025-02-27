Leak suggests A Minecraft Movie skin pack could be on its way

A new Minecraft leak suggests that A Minecraft Movie skin pack could be on its way to the Bedrock Marketplace. The upcoming live-action movie has been receiving a lot of attention, with an array of brand partnerships and promotional materials such as toys, plushies, and more. So it shouldn't be surprising if Mojang has something planned for the dedicated players.

Ad

Here's everything you need to know about the arrival of the new A Minecraft Movie skin pack based on the latest Minecraft leaks from @zeromrja.

Note: This article is based on leaks and speculations. Readers are advised to take all information herein with a bowl of suspicious stew and a grain of salt.

Chart New Territories with the ultimate Minecraft Seed Generator!

Minecraft leak hints at upcoming A Minecraft Movie skin pack

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

The latest leak from Minecraft add-on creator @zeromrja suggests that a skin pack based on the upcoming A Minecraft Movie could be on its way to the game's Marketplace.

Data mined by the leaker uncovered a marketplace API that was internally called the "Idaho Pack," which coincides with the filming location of Idaho. Additionally, Mojang recently released a free add-on featuring mobs from the upcoming film as part of its promotional activities ahead of the theatrical release.

Ad

Skins are one of the most popular aspects of Minecraft Bedrock, with thousands of different styles for players to choose from. So it isn't surprising that Mojang could release an exclusive skin pack allowing players to become their favorite characters from the movie ahead of its release.

However, Mojang has not made any statement regarding if or when this skin pack could arrive in the Minecraft Marketplace. Warner Bros. and the developers have been all-out in promoting the live-action recreation of the block-shaped world featuring a star cast consisting of Jack Black, Jason Momoa, and Emma Myers.

Ad

The following few weeks leading to the movie's release could be the perfect time to announce the skin pack in-game, paired with a host of existing collaborations with major brands like Doritos, Oreo, and even Adidas in terms of merchandise and collectibles.

If the Minecraft leak holds true, the skin pack could be a great way for players to immerse themselves in a seamless blend of the big screen and the procedurally-generated world. A Minecraft Movie is set to release worldwide on April 4, 2025, providing the developers plenty of time to reward players with more exciting add-ons and surprises.

Ad

Also read: Warner Bros. creates A Minecraft Movie website ahead of theatrical release

Check out our other articles:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Uncover new worlds with our Minecraft Seed Generator!