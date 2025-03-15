Canceled artwork showcases possible alternate storyline for A Minecraft Movie

  • home icon
By Sayendra Basu
Modified Mar 15, 2025 19:59 GMT
A Minecraft Movie could have had a very different storyline (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

A Minecraft Movie is set to release on April 4, 2025, and fans are excited to see the live-action recreation of their favorite sandbox title. However, a recent post by an artist officially commissioned by Warner Bros. showcases a possible alternate storyline for the film that involves the ender dragon, the notorious boss mob. The unique visuals seem to hint at a different path for the plot of the upcoming film.

Here's all you need to know about the canceled artwork that could hint at an alternate storyline for A Minecraft Movie.

Artist Vance Kovacs recently took to social media and portfolio-sharing portal Cara, where he posted concept art that he had created for the A Minecraft Movie a while ago. The artist is known for working on some of the biggest cinematic projects and franchises, such as Moon Knight, God of War, Men in Black, and more. Sharing the pictures, he stated the following:

"Many moons ago, I worked briefly on a version of a Minecraft 📦 movie for Warner Bros. That version was abandoned. I only did a small amount of work before it went into hiatus. I was tasked to paint the Enderdragon. I always perferred the goofy one as opposed to making him ‘epic’."
Vance Kovacs shared four concept artworks depicting the ender dragon in all its glory. While some of the images focused on the details of the mob, two of them featured Steve being accompanied by a young hero wielding a diamond sword — possibly on his way to defeat the boss mob.

The sight of the ender dragon in the end dimension gives players a familiar throwback to one of the last segments of the Minecraft story, right before unlocking the mythical ending poem. While the plot for the upcoming A Minecraft movie follows the tale of a piglin invasion on overworld, this concept art depicts a storyline that is more rooted to the base game.

It would seem like viewers will never get to know what vision and plot the storyboard was following. However, Steve does return in live-action in the upcoming A Minecraft Movie, portrayed by the legendary actor Jack Black. With the movie premiere set to take place on March 30, 2025, viewers await sneak peeks and announcements ahead of the theatrical release.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul
