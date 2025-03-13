All popcorn buckets confirmed for A Minecraft Movie

A Minecraft Movie is set to release on April 4, 2025, and Mojang and Warner Bros. have gone all in to promote the upcoming film, partnering with major multiplex chains to launch a host of items. Popcorn buckets have been in the trend recently, so it comes as no surprise that the team has jumped on the bandwagon as well.

Here's a list of all the popcorn buckets confirmed for A Minecraft Movie that you can get your hands on.

A Minecraft Movie: All confirmed popcorn buckets

In celebration of the upcoming A Minecraft Movie, multiple cinema chains like Regal and Cinemark have released an array of popcorn buckets viewers can get their hands on. Ranging from simple buckets to elaborate mob themes, there's a wide array to choose from. With the world premiere for the movie set to take place on March 30, 2025, the release is just around the corner.

Here are all the popcorn buckets confirmed for A Minecraft Movie:

Regal Cinemas

Pink Sheep Popcorn Baah-ket (Popcorn Bucket):

Creeper Popcorn Bucket + Ticket Combo

Creeper Popcorn Tin

Apart from these items for sale, viewers will also stand a chance to receive a free figural bag clip on April 3, 2025, by being the first to watch the film at participating locations. Alongside these items, Regal is also offering viewers a chance to enter a Prize Pack Sweepstakes to get an array of Minecraft-themed collectible items for free.

Cinemark

TNT Popcorn Bucket and Drinks combo: $25

Chicken Jockey Popcorn Bucket and Drinks Cup combo: $25

130oz Movie-themed Popcorn Tin: $15

Apart from the popcorn buckets, retailers and Cineplex partners will also be selling a host of associated merchandise such as plushes, toys, drink cups, and more. Apart from this, Mojang has also partnered with some of the biggest brands and franchises, such as Oreo, Doritos, and even fashion giant Adidas, to release a host of items as part of promotions for the upcoming film.

Additionally, the developers entered the realm of luxury and lifestyle in their recent partnership with Fossil, revealing two watches, card bifolds, and even a creeper beaded bracelet. With over 300 million copies sold worldwide, it comes as no surprise that every major brand would want to join hands with the bestselling sandbox title of all time.

