  • home icon
  • Minecraft
  • Minecraft x Fossil collaboration revealed

Minecraft x Fossil collaboration revealed

By Sayendra Basu
Modified Mar 06, 2025 12:05 GMT
Minecraft x Fossil collaboration
A Minecraft x Fossil collaboration is out now (Image via Fossil || Mojang Studios)

A Minecraft x Fossil collaboration has been revealed, leaving fans of the game and horologists excited. The unique timepieces and accessories embody the theme of the game to create stunning pieces of luxury wearables. Mojang Studios has been partnering with a host of major brands, so it comes as no surprise that Fossil, too, joined the fray.

Ad

Here's everything you need to know about the Minecraft x Fossil collaboration.

sk promotional banner

Minecraft x Fossil collaboration reveals themed watches and luxury accessories

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Chart New Territories with the ultimate Minecraft Seed Generator!

A Minecraft x Fossil collaboration has just been released ahead of the arrival of the upcoming live-action film. Mojang has partnered with the popular lifestyle and luxury brand to create a line of unique watches and accessories based on popular themes and items from the sandbox title.

The Minecraft x Fossil collaboration includes two unique watches, as well as two variants of special-edition card case bifolds. Apart from this, the line also features unique passcases and wearable jewelry that feature iconic characters, like the creeper, and items, such as the swords and pickaxes.

Ad

Additionally, the watches feature two major themes — grass block and deepslate — embodying the aspects of the game. Here are all the items released as part of the Minecraft x Fossil collaboration:

  • Fossil Limited-Edition Grass Block Chronograph Watch: $220.00
  • Fossil Limited-Edition Deepslate Chronograph Watch: $220.00
  • Fossil Special-Edition Card Case Bifold: $65.00
  • Fossil Special-Edition Passcase: $85.00
  • Fossil Special-Edition Beaded Bracelet: $85.00

All of these items are accompanied by limited-edition boxes or tins, which make them great collectibles for fans of the sandbox title and the upcoming film. All of these items can be purchased from the official Fossil website while stocks last. Since they are special editions, only limited quantities will be made for the partnership.

Ad

As of this writing, they are offering an early-access option to allow fans to get their hands on these limited-edition accessories. Fossil joins the ever-expanding list of brands and franchises that have collaborated with Mojang to celebrate the bestselling title and the upcoming A Minecraft Movie, which is set to release on April 4, 2025.

Also read: Mojang reveals A Minecraft Movie merchandise ahead of film's release

Check out our other articles:

Uncover new worlds with our Minecraft Seed Generator!

Quick Links

Edited by Ritoban "Veloxi" Paul
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी