Minecraft x Fossil collaboration revealed

A Minecraft x Fossil collaboration has been revealed, leaving fans of the game and horologists excited. The unique timepieces and accessories embody the theme of the game to create stunning pieces of luxury wearables. Mojang Studios has been partnering with a host of major brands, so it comes as no surprise that Fossil, too, joined the fray.

Here's everything you need to know about the Minecraft x Fossil collaboration.

Minecraft x Fossil collaboration reveals themed watches and luxury accessories

A Minecraft x Fossil collaboration has just been released ahead of the arrival of the upcoming live-action film. Mojang has partnered with the popular lifestyle and luxury brand to create a line of unique watches and accessories based on popular themes and items from the sandbox title.

The Minecraft x Fossil collaboration includes two unique watches, as well as two variants of special-edition card case bifolds. Apart from this, the line also features unique passcases and wearable jewelry that feature iconic characters, like the creeper, and items, such as the swords and pickaxes.

Additionally, the watches feature two major themes — grass block and deepslate — embodying the aspects of the game. Here are all the items released as part of the Minecraft x Fossil collaboration:

Fossil Limited-Edition Grass Block Chronograph Watch: $220.00

Fossil Limited-Edition Deepslate Chronograph Watch: $220.00

Fossil Special-Edition Card Case Bifold: $65.00

Fossil Special-Edition Passcase: $85.00

Fossil Special-Edition Beaded Bracelet: $85.00

All of these items are accompanied by limited-edition boxes or tins, which make them great collectibles for fans of the sandbox title and the upcoming film. All of these items can be purchased from the official Fossil website while stocks last. Since they are special editions, only limited quantities will be made for the partnership.

As of this writing, they are offering an early-access option to allow fans to get their hands on these limited-edition accessories. Fossil joins the ever-expanding list of brands and franchises that have collaborated with Mojang to celebrate the bestselling title and the upcoming A Minecraft Movie, which is set to release on April 4, 2025.

Also read: Mojang reveals A Minecraft Movie merchandise ahead of film's release

