A Minecraft Movie: From Block to Big Screen book set to release on April 22

A Minecraft Movie is set to release on April 4, 2025, and fans are excited to see the live-action recreation of their favorite sandbox title. Ahead of the release, Mojang has partnered with a host of major brands and franchises to promote the movie. Now, viewers and fans of the universe are in for a treat since an official book detailing behind-the-scenes and exclusives is set to launch soon.

Here's everything you must know about the A Minecraft Movie: From Block to Big Screen book.

A Minecraft Movie: From Block to Big Screen book will feature behind-the-scenes content from the film

The book will provide exclusive behind-the-scenes commentary from the filmmakers (Image via Mojang Studios)

Mojang has partnered with popular publisher Insight Editions to release A Minecraft Movie: From Block to Big Screen, a deluxe art book that encapsulates the filming process and provides exclusive behind-the-scenes content. The book features a foreword by Jens Bergensten or Jeb, who currently serves the role of lead designer of Minecraft and is the chief creative officer of Mojang Studios.

Additionally, the book is set to present commentary from the filmmakers, chronicling the process of adapting the world's bestselling sandbox title into a live-action film. It also contains an array of illustrations and visuals, including concept art and photography that document the creation of the first-ever live-action adaptation of Minecraft.

Penned by Inkpot Award-winning Andrew Farago, the curator of San Francisco’s Cartoon Art Museum and author of popular titles like Harvey Award–winning Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Ultimate Visual History, the book is set to offer readers a glimpse at the film's creation process.

The blend of commentary and visuals dive into the thought process of the live-action film featuring a star cast, including Jack Black, Jason Momoa, and more. With a host of stunning visuals in the film, the title can be great for fans of the game and film who want to dive deep into the creation process.

The 192-page hardcover A Minecraft Movie: From Block to Big Screen by Andrew Fargo is published by Insight Editions, and is set to release on April 22, 2025. Fans of the sandbox title and the film can get their hands on this collectible book for $39.99 from official retailers.

