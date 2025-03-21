A Minecraft Movie x McDonald's is giving away a free add-on

A Minecraft Movie is around the corner and players are excited to see their favorite sandbox title on the big screen. Ahead of the theatrical release, Mojang has partnered with an array of brands and franchises. Recently, they joined hands with McDonald's to release a series of Happy Meals that rewards players with unique collectibles as well as in-game items.

Here's everything you need to know the A Minecraft Movie x McDonald's add-on.

A Minecraft Movie x McDonald's collaboration is giving away a free add-on

A Minecraft Movie is just around the corner, and to promote the upcoming film, Mojang and Warner Bros. have joined hands with a host of brands such as Oreo, Doritos, and even Fossil. Now, this recent collaboration with fast-food giant McDonald's has unveiled a limited-edition range of Happy Meals and collectibles. Additionally, these offer a unique add-on as well.

Players who purchase A Minecraft Movie Meal via the McDonald’s App will be rewarded with a one-time redeemable code to unlock the McDonald’s Add-On pack in the game. Once received, they can head over to the redemption page to add it to their accounts. The much-awaited collaboration will go live worldwide on April 1, 2025, and will be available for sale while stocks last.

The McDonald’s Add-On pack in Minecraft features McDonaldland characters, builds, and tools that enhance the spirit of the partnership and allow players to enjoy iconic items in the game. Apart from this add-on, consumers can also get their hands on unique collectibles, trading cards, and codes for in-game cosmetics.

With over 40,000 locations in over 100 countries, this collaboration is a major step that Mojang and Warner Bros. have taken in promoting the first live-action adaptation of the bestselling title. Additionally, McDonald’s has a successful track record of partnering with major singers, brands and franchises — so this collaboration blends in seamlessly with the brand's image.

A Minecraft Movie starring Jack Black, Jason Momoa, Emma Myers, and more is set to release in theatres worldwide on April 4, 2025.

Also read — Minecraft Movie: From Block to Big Screen book set to release on April 22

