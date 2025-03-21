A Minecraft Movie Hero Pack Add-on: All you need to know

The much-awaited live-action film is just around the corner and ahead of the release, Mojang has released the A Minecraft Movie Hero Pack Add-on. This unique skin pack allows players to dress up as their favorite hero from the live-action film, enacting and recreating their favorite moments from the film. Similar to the previous movie-themed packs, players can obtain them for free.

Ad

Here's all you need to know about the A Minecraft Movie Hero Pack Add-on.

All skins in A Minecraft Movie Hero Pack Add-on

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Chart New Territories with the ultimate Minecraft Seed Generator!

The A Minecraft Movie Hero Pack Add-on features five unique skins based on the heroes and protagonists from the upcoming live-action film. The skins embody the style and characteristics of the cast seen in the film, right down to their iconic clothing.

Here are all the skins in A Minecraft Movie Hero Pack Add-on:

Steve

Garrett

Dawn

Henry

Natalie

These skins can be used everywhere and across different Minecraft experiences, blending seamlessly with the recently launched free capes promoting the film. These skins can be equipped and changed quite easily from the character creator tab in the Dressing Room.

Ad

How to download A Minecraft Movie Hero Pack Add-on

You can obtain the Minecraft Movie Hero Pack Add-on for free from the official Marketplace (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

The Hero Pack Add-on can be downloaded for free from the Minecraft Marketplace. Simply head in-game and search for the pack or click on this deep link to load it on the game. Before you claim the account, ensure that you are logged into the game with your official Microsoft account. This ensures the add-on is bound to your account.

Ad

Once opened in the game, simply click on the green Get button to obtain this skin pack for free. Next, you can choose to equip the skin right away or use it later. Additionally, head over to the Dressing Room and click on your avatar to open the list of owned skins. Scroll down till you find the A Minecraft Movie Hero Pack Add-on to choose and equip your favorite skin from the list.

Ad

The unique skins in the add-on allow players to embody their favorite heroes from the upcoming live-action film and explore the world like them. You can pair this skin pack with the Lava Chicken add-on or the movie add-on to create a truly immersive experience of the film's world in the game.

Also read — Minecraft Movie: From Block to Big Screen book set to release on April 22

Check out our other Minecraft articles:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Uncover new worlds with our Minecraft Seed Generator!