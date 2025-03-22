Minecraft reveals name of first Spring Drop 2025

The much-awaited Minecraft Live 2025 is here and it has laid down the roadmap of the exciting features that players can expect to look forward to this year. Amid a host of new features and blocks, Mojang also announced the name of the first Minecraft drop of 2025 - Spring to Life. This game drop is set to release soon and will add a host of new mobs and items to the game.

Ad

Here's all you need to know about the new Minecraft Spring Drop of 2025.

The first Minecraft drop of 2025 is Spring to Life

New mobs are set to make their way as part of the Spring to Life drop (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

Chart New Territories with the ultimate Minecraft Seed Generator!

Mojang has announced the first Minecraft drop of 2025 — Spring to Life. It is set to bring a host of changes to the overworld, making it feel alive. The drop will officially add new variants for cows, pigs, and chickens, as well as ambient improvements like leaf litter, firefly bush, and more. Players who tried these features in betas will finally find them in the official release edition.

Ad

Trending

The Minecraft Spring to Life game drop is set to release on March 25, 2025. It will expand the current mob roster in the game and add a much-needed facelift to some of the oldest creatures. Additionally, the presence of biome-based variants in the Spring to Life Drop will enhance the immersiveness when exploring different biomes.

Continuing the trend of visual changes, the update will also implement the new spawn egg textures, making it significantly easier for players as well as colorblind gamers to identify the items. Additionally, the newly introduced Test block is great for developers and add-on creators.

Ad

A lot of ambient changes will be coming as part of the Minecraft Spring to Life drop (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

The Minecraft Spring to Life drop will also expand the way to craft items in the game, adding new recipes for the lodestone block. Apart from this, the major overhaul to the trades and items of the wandering trader and new maps with the cartographer will add much-needed diversity of items in the game.

Ad

Apart from new mobs and features, the Minecraft Spring to Life Game drop will also modify existing features and blocks to improve the gameplay experience for players. These changes include bug fixes, glitches, and persistent issues.

Since game drops have replaced the traditional method of annual updates, players can enjoy new features without having to wait annually. Alongside the first game drop, Mojang has also announced features of the second drop, including new blocks such as the dried ghast and mob variants such as the ghastlings and happy ghast.

Ad

Also read — A Minecraft Movie: From Block to Big Screen book set to release on April 22

Check out our other articles:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Uncover new worlds with our Minecraft Seed Generator!