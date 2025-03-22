A Minecraft Movie is set to release soon and players are excited to see their favorite sandbox title adapted for the big screen. The live-action film features a star cast, including names such as Jack Black, Jason Momoa, and breakout star Emma Myers. These stars voice some of the major characters and protagonists who drive the narrative of the unique storyline.
Here's your guide to who's who in A Minecraft Movie, releasing on April 4, 2025.
A Minecraft Movie: Guide to all characters and actors
Steve: Jack Black
Steve is one of the first humans to step into the world of Minecraft and is portrayed by veteran actor Jack Black. Steve is one of the most iconic characters from the game and among the first default skins
So it comes as no surprise that Steve plays a major role in the overworld as well as saving it from a piglin invasion with the help of fellow interlopers from the real world.
Garrett: Jason Momoa
Garrett is a legacy gamer with records as old as time. He still holds onto his previous achievements and lives in nostalgia. However, he is a seasoned player with a few tricks up his sleeves.
Henry: Sebastian Eugene Hansen
Henry is portrayed by Sebastian Eugene Hansen, a relatively new face on the big screen. Previously seen on the TV shows Mozart in the Jungle and Lisey's Story, Hansen plays the role of one of the central characters in the film.
Henry is accompanied by his sister and two other characters from the overworld, where he must save the overworld from a piglin invasion.
Natalie: Emma Myers
Natalie is Henry's sister. She is a quirky and eccentric person who is amazed by the world of Minecraft. Unlike her gamer brother, she takes time to get accustomed to the game's world in the film. Resilient and headstrong, she does not back down from a fight.
Dawn: Danielle Brooks
Dawn is one of the main protagonists of A Minecraft Movie and acts as a parental figure to Henry and Natalie. She is skeptical of the world of Minecraft and doubts Garrett's capabilities.
General Chungus: Rewi (German), Bobicraft (Spanish, LATAM)
General Chungus is a leader of the piglin army and one of the primary antagonists in A Minecraft Movie. He is affiliated with his mother's organization that seeks to tear down the overworld.
Malgosha: Rachel House
One of the movie's primary antagonists, she wishes to conquer the overworld and destroy it to end the creativity. Apart from commanding a large army of piglins and leading the charge, she is also the mother of General Chungus.
Great Hog
The Great Hog is one of the most powerful antagonists in the film. He uses a charged cannon to shoot projectiles at enemies and is one of the most notorious mobs from Minecraft Legends.
Vice Principal Marlene: Jennifer Coolidge
Marlene is the Vice Principal of the school in the film. She seems to know Garrett and depicts a strange attraction towards him. She also hits a rogue Nitwit with her car and steps out to inspect it.
Dennis
Dennis is a wolf in the overworld that Steve befriends after reaching the world of Minecraft. He feeds him a bone, domesticating him to make him a pet. Dennis is seen following Steve on his journey through the overworld.
