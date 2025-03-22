A Minecraft Movie is set to release soon and players are excited to see their favorite sandbox title adapted for the big screen. The live-action film features a star cast, including names such as Jack Black, Jason Momoa, and breakout star Emma Myers. These stars voice some of the major characters and protagonists who drive the narrative of the unique storyline.

Ad

Here's your guide to who's who in A Minecraft Movie, releasing on April 4, 2025.

A Minecraft Movie: Guide to all characters and actors

Actor Character Jack Black Steve Jason Momoa Garrett Sebastian Euguene Hansen Henry Emma Myers Natalie Danielle Brooks Dawn Rewi (German), Bobicraft (Spanish, LATAM) General Chungus Rachel House Malgosha - Great Hog Jennifer Coolidge Vice Principal Marlene - Dennis

Ad

Trending

Chart New Territories with the ultimate Minecraft Seed Generator!

Steve: Jack Black

Steve is one of the most iconic characters from the game depicted in A Minecraft Movie (Image via Warner Bros. Pictures)

Steve is one of the first humans to step into the world of Minecraft and is portrayed by veteran actor Jack Black. Steve is one of the most iconic characters from the game and among the first default skins

Ad

So it comes as no surprise that Steve plays a major role in the overworld as well as saving it from a piglin invasion with the help of fellow interlopers from the real world.

Garrett: Jason Momoa

Garrett represents the old generation of gamers in A Minecraft Movie (Image via Warner Bros. Pictures)

Garrett is a legacy gamer with records as old as time. He still holds onto his previous achievements and lives in nostalgia. However, he is a seasoned player with a few tricks up his sleeves.

Ad

Henry: Sebastian Eugene Hansen

Henry is one of the primary protagonists in the film who represents the young generation of gamers (Image via Warner Bros. Pictures)

Henry is portrayed by Sebastian Eugene Hansen, a relatively new face on the big screen. Previously seen on the TV shows Mozart in the Jungle and Lisey's Story, Hansen plays the role of one of the central characters in the film.

Ad

Henry is accompanied by his sister and two other characters from the overworld, where he must save the overworld from a piglin invasion.

Natalie: Emma Myers

Natalie is Henry's sister and accompanies him when they get teleported to the overworld (Image via Warner Bros. Pictures)

Natalie is Henry's sister. She is a quirky and eccentric person who is amazed by the world of Minecraft. Unlike her gamer brother, she takes time to get accustomed to the game's world in the film. Resilient and headstrong, she does not back down from a fight.

Ad

Dawn: Danielle Brooks

Dawn is a fierce woman who has a motherly love for Henry and Natalie (Image via Warner Bros. Pictures)

Dawn is one of the main protagonists of A Minecraft Movie and acts as a parental figure to Henry and Natalie. She is skeptical of the world of Minecraft and doubts Garrett's capabilities.

Ad

General Chungus: Rewi (German), Bobicraft (Spanish, LATAM)

General Chungus is the son of Malgosha and leads his own army of piglins (Image via Warner Bros. Pictures)

General Chungus is a leader of the piglin army and one of the primary antagonists in A Minecraft Movie. He is affiliated with his mother's organization that seeks to tear down the overworld.

Ad

Malgosha: Rachel House

Malgosha is the primary antagonist in A Minecraft Movie (Image via Warner Bros. Pictures)

One of the movie's primary antagonists, she wishes to conquer the overworld and destroy it to end the creativity. Apart from commanding a large army of piglins and leading the charge, she is also the mother of General Chungus.

Ad

Great Hog

The Great Hog is one of the most powerful antagonists in A Minecraft Movie (Image via Warner Bros. Pictures)

The Great Hog is one of the most powerful antagonists in the film. He uses a charged cannon to shoot projectiles at enemies and is one of the most notorious mobs from Minecraft Legends.

Ad

Vice Principal Marlene: Jennifer Coolidge

VP Marlene plays the role of the strict adult in A Minecraft Movie (Image via Warner Bros. Pictures)

Marlene is the Vice Principal of the school in the film. She seems to know Garrett and depicts a strange attraction towards him. She also hits a rogue Nitwit with her car and steps out to inspect it.

Ad

Dennis

Dennis is one of the most adorable characters in A Minecraft Movie (Image via Warner Bros. Pictures)

Dennis is a wolf in the overworld that Steve befriends after reaching the world of Minecraft. He feeds him a bone, domesticating him to make him a pet. Dennis is seen following Steve on his journey through the overworld.

Ad

Also read — A Minecraft Movie: From Block to Big Screen book set to release on April 22

Check out our other Minecraft articles:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Uncover new worlds with our Minecraft Seed Generator!